Netflix Cancels ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ After One Season

One of the weirder things Netflix did in 2019 is make a bajillion-dollar fully-puppeteered prequel series to The Dark Crystal and then go completely radio silent for over a year about a season 2, I guess hoping we’d forget about it? Whelp, the wait is over and the news is a bummer: i09 reports that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has been canceled after just one season. Also, uh, one day after the series took home an Emmy award for Best Children’s Program.

Here is what Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson Company, said in a statement:

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

Developed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, Age of Resistance served as a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson-directed Dark Crystal. The series, which boasted a star-studded ensemble voice cast, primarily follows three Gelflings—Rian (Taron Egerton), Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy)—and their attempt to stop the rise of the monstrous Skeksis. In his full review, Collider’s master of puppets Dave Trumbore called the show “one of the greatest fantasy stories of our time portrayed in a fashion that’s both a facet of a bygone era and a timeless manner of storytelling.”