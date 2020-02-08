Exclusive: Watch Jason Isaacs, Louis Leterrier & Donna Kimball Play ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics’

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, the turn-based tactical strategy game developed by BonusXP and based on the Netflix Original Series, is now available to play on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC/Mac. And do you know who’s already playing it? The cast and crew of the hit Netflix series itself! Stars Jason Isaacs (The Emperor) and Donna Kimball (Mother Aughra) join director Louis Leterrier as they help the Gelflings, Podlings, and their allies battle against the villainy of the evil Skeksis.

Our exclusive video of The Dark Crystal team taking on Tactics can be seen below, but it’s only the slightest hint of what this game has to offer. You can check out my review of the game (so far) here to find out more, along with tips, tricks, and strategies that will help you start out on the right path in the early game. Tactics is also surprisingly deep, offering up not just a lot more story than is revealed in the series itself, but many more hours of gameplay than I expected; I’m still playing it after 20 hours and there’s much more to come. So check out the video below to see if it’s your style and then pick it up on your platform of choice; it’s a steal for $20!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics reimagines the world of The Dark Crystal as a tactical strategy game. In turn-based combat, players lead the Gelfling resistance by using guile, planning, and cunning to outwit their foes. Units can be customized with gear, abilities, and an expansive job system to tackle more than 50 unique missions in the game. During battles, dynamic events and environmental effects that create tactical opportunities or put the Gelfling forces at risk, necessitating rapid changes in strategy to keep players on their toes. These variables, alongside a wide range of different characters and party compositions make for battles that are highly replayable. After completing the game, players can take on a New Game+ mode that offers even more challenge. Missions are wrapped in a narrative that will see players re-live key moments from the Netflix Original Series, while also experiencing never-before-seen events that reveal more about the world of Thra and its inhabitants.

Check out our exclusive video below: