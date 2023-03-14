"The Happiest Place On Earth" has a legacy that has changed the popularization of hand-drawn animated feature films since their first release in 1937, with the beloved movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Walt Disney movies are notorious for providing rewatchable family entertainment with heartfelt stories. However, these family favorites have roots that are far from the classics that viewers are used to, with the original storylines encapsulating themes that are too mature and dark for children.

These origin stories have traversed the world and can still be consumed through the novels they were published in. Primarily, these folklores and fairytales became popularized through the published works of notable authors of their time — from Hans Christian Anderson to The Brothers Grimm. While elements of these fairytales have become altered to become more suitable to a younger audience by Disney’s team, their core concepts and messages have remained largely the same. From The Little Mermaid to Beauty and the Beast, these dark origin stories were “Disney-fied.”

1 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Originating from Denmark in 1837, "The Little Mermaid" was written by Hans Christian Anderson, which sees the little mermaid save the Prince from drowning, only not to receive recognition for the act, becoming deeply depressed. Her feelings are heightened by learning that mermaids live for 300 years and then turn to sea foam. The little mermaid seeks out the Sea Witch, who, in exchange for her voice, gives the mermaid the ability to walk — although she will be in pain. The little mermaid will turn to sea foam on the morning the Prince is set to marry someone else. Despite spending time with the Prince, he falls in love with a woman he believes saved him from drowning.

Just before the morning of the wedding, the little mermaid’s sisters visit with a dagger; a new deal with the Sea Witch to kill the Prince and return to her normal life. Unable to kill the man she loves, the mermaid throws herself into the sea and accepts her fate — only to rise to the Earth through an earthbound spirit, who promises her a chance to earn a soul for doing good deeds on her 300-year lifespan, where she will one day enter heaven.

2 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Pinocchio was written by Carlos Collodi in 1881, firstly as a serial called "The Story of a Puppet." Pinocchio is a devilish marionette who continues to get into trouble by ignoring warning signs; the serial ends when two bandits hang Pinocchio in the forest. Due to the popularity of the serial, Pinocchio was revived through the powers of the Fairy. Being tricked many times, Pinocchio begins to change when his father is swallowed by The Terrible Dogfish, and the Fairy becomes his carer. In exchange for his dedication to his studies and general good behavior, she promises to one day make him a real boy.

As celebration, he goes to invite his friends to a party but is distracted by the promise of Toyland — a place with all play, no work — by his friend Candlewick. His fun is disrupted when the boys begin to turn to donkeys. He is drowned but only sheds his donkey form, and is swallowed by The Terrible Dogfish and reunited with his father. Once they escape, Pinocchio starts work as a farmer and matures, giving money to help the now-sick Fairy. As a reward, the Fairy turns him into a boy.

3 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

The first feature-length hand-drawn animated film from Disney is based on the Brothers Grimm's 1812 story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. An evil Queen is notified by a magic mirror that the young Snow White is the fairest in the land. Enraged, the Queen sets out to kill her — first by suffocation using a bodice tied too tight, then by brushing Snow’s hair with a poisoned comb — but her plans are foiled by the dwarfs coming home and rescuing her. The Queen then offers Snow a poisoned apple, successfully putting her in a coma. Laying in her glass casket, Snow White is transported back to her castle by a Prince when one of his servants trip and dislodges the apple piece, reviving her.

The Prince asks for Snow’s hand in marriage and invites everyone in the village except the Queen. Checking back with her magic mirror, the Queen discovers that the fairest in all the land is still Snow White, so she attempts to kill her one final time, but her plans are foiled. As punishment for attempted murder, the Queen is ordered to wear hot iron slippers and dance until she dies.

4 'Cinderella' (1950)

The story of Cinderella existed long before Disney’s infamous retelling, but the most popular retelling came from The Brothers Grimm in 1812. When all the young women are invited to a three-day ball for the Prince to choose his bride, Cinderella is denied the opportunity through her stepmother’s machinations, where she instead spends the night cleaning lentils. Returning to her mother’s grave, Cinderella prays for clothes to wear to the ball and ends up dancing with the Prince for all three nights.

Rushing to get home before her family on the third night, she loses her golden slipper, and the Prince vows to find the girl whom it fits. Both stepsisters attempt to swindle the Prince by deforming their feet to fit the slipper by cutting off their toes and heels, respectively, but he is not fooled once he recognizes Cinderella. At the wedding, the stepsister’s eyes are pecked out by doves until they become blind as punishment for their behavior.

5 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

The dark backbone of Sleeping Beauty viewers know today came in 1634 when Giambattista Basile published "Sun, Moon, and Talia." Talia falls into a deep sleep after a splinter of flax enters her finger, and her father abandons her in the house, believing she is deceased. A King riding past the house enters to fetch his falcon, who flies in and, upon seeing Talia, impregnates her. After giving birth, Talia awakens when one of her twins sucks the flax splinter out of her finger and is visited again by the King.

When the King returns to his castle, his wife secretly learns the truth of his transgression and calls for the twins to come to the kingdom, where she orders the chef to kill them and serve them to the King. Unable to do so, the chef hides the children and tricks the wife. The wife then invites Talia over, where she plans to burn her alive, but her machinations are foiled by the King, and she is burnt to death instead. The King, Talia, and their children live happily ever after.

6 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Although The Hunchback of Notre Dame is already considered Disney’s darkest animation for its themes of sin and lust, the original novel by Victor Hugo looms with despair persistently. Quasimodo is locked away in the cathedral at his guardian Frollo’s beckoning and is ordered to kidnap the bewitching dancer Esmerelda for Frollo's attempts at seduction. Saved by Captain Phoebus — whom she falls for — Quasimodo is subject to public humiliation as punishment and is saved when Esmerelda gives him water. Frollo becomes jealous and kills Phoebus, charging Esmerelda with the murder and sentencing her to death by hanging.

Esmerelda is led to the gallows but is rescued by Quasimodo and hidden away under the law of sanctuary in the cathedral. The Court of Parlement votes to remove the law, and Esmerelda is again led to her death. When Esmerelda is hanged, Quasimodo becomes enraged and pushes Frollo off the edge of the cathedral, killing him. Quasimodo then runs away and is never seen again. Years later, his skeleton is found embracing Esmerelda’s, whose corpse he rescued and sat beside until he himself passed.

7 'Peter Pan' (1953)

Peter Pan is the mischievous boy who refuses to grow up, with the character’s debut occurring as a side character in the novel "The Little White Bird" in 1902 by J.M Barrie. Peter's obsession with youth stemmed from feeling replaced when his mother had another child, and he ran away to Neverland to stay the same age forever. Living in a world where he kills pirates and the Lost Boys, who grow up, and always seeing danger as entertainment instead of something to be feared, Peter refuses to engage with Wendy's attempts of suggesting a 'grown-up' notion like relationships.

At the story’s climax, Wendy and her brothers attempt to head home but are captured by Captain Hook, who also poisons Peter’s medication. Tinker Bell drinks the poison to save Peter’s life and warns him of the kidnappings. Peter easily kills Captain Hook, pushing him into the water, where a crocodile eats him. Before the others can reach London, Peter flies ahead and attempts to bar the windows, so the children think that the Darlings have forgotten about their children, but he changes his mind when he sees the distress of Mrs. Darling. In the end, Mr. and Mrs. Darling adopt the Lost Boys, but Peter Pan rejects the offer and remains in Neverland forever — bringing Wendy’s eventual daughter and granddaughter to visit throughout the years.

8 'Beauty and The Beast' (1991)

Beauty and the Beast was a French fairytale written in 1740 by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. Beauty is the youngest of twelve children to a rich merchant who loses all their wealth in a storm. The merchant stumbles across a castle for shelter, set with food and warmth. The next day, he plucks a rose for Beauty but is confronted by the Beast. To save his life, the merchant must send Beauty to live with the Beast, under full knowledge of doing so.

The Beast asks for Beauty’s hand in marriage, but she cannot see past his face, despite being treated kindly by him. Instead, she dreams of a handsome prince and becomes convinced that the Beast must hide him inside the castle. Beauty begs to see her family again and is granted that opportunity for two months, to which she shall return when the time is over. When the time is up, Beauty has visions of the Beast dying and realizes she loves him. Finding him almost dead, she resuscitates the Beast and promises to marry him. She awakens the next morning to find the Beast has transformed into the handsome prince in her dreams, and they live happily ever after.

