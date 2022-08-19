From the swords and sorcery boom of the 1980s, to the sweeping epics of the 21st century that thrived off the back of Peter Jackson's beloved The Lord of the Rings trilogy, fantasy cinema has been explored from a wide variety of angles over the decades. While the genre has long been associated with a sense of whimsical wonder and triumphant adventure, many fantasy films aim to examine the darker sides of humanity through their imaginative worlds.

Whether they be nostalgic and nightmarish gems from decades ago or modern cult classics that have plunged the genre to its darkest depths, these flicks have excelled at exploring the unthinkable horror that can only be presented in fantasy stories. As such, they are glistening examples of the seamless blend that can exist between horror, adventure, fantasy, and even action, forging uniquely exciting experiences that immerse viewers into foreign worlds.

15 'Gretel & Hansel' (2020)

Director: Oz Perkins

When their mother is driven mad by an unknown evil, siblings Hansel (Samuel Leakey) and Gretel (Sophia Lillis) flee their home, eventually discovering a house in the woods inhabited by the elderly Holda (Alice Krige). While she appears warm and hospitable at first, it isn't long before the children begin to suspect that she has more sinister intentions in mind.

Gretel & Hansel is an imperfect yet underrated genre exercise that was released in the unfortunate dumping ground of January 2020, a shame considering it stands a cut above most throwaway films of that year. It's an eerie and genuinely unsettling interpretation of the Grimm fairy tale, with shades of Giallo and '80s horror fantasy in every frame. The PG-13-rated film escapes the feeling of being a watered-down R-rated affair, instead thriving as an edgier children's movie that flaunts an old-fashioned and nostalgic quality that works in its favor.

14 'Solomon Kane' (2009)

Director: M. J. Bassett

A brilliant option for fans of fantasy horror movies who were left disappointed with the underwhelming spectacle of 2004's Van Helsing, Solomon Kane is an underrated genre gem that squeezes every ounce of potential from its modest budget. Set in early 17th century England, it follows sword-for-hire Solomon Kane (James Purefoy) who has sworn off violence after an encounter with a demon grants him a new perspective on life. However, when evil looms on the horizon, he is left with no choice but to take up arms and fight for the fate of the world.

Sprawling in its scope, yet maintaining an eerie and unsettling tone, Solomon Kane is a cult hit that offers twisted fantasy allure, horror intrigue, and even plenty of action thrills. Admittedly, its narrative has a tendency to rely on formula, but it is executed well to deliver an exciting viewing experience with a gritty, heroic outing from Purefoy.

13 'Monster House' (2006)

Director: Gil Kenan

A brilliant marriage of family animation and classical Halloween horror, Monster House excelled as a thrilling and fun adventure that had an ability to entertain children and adults alike. It follows three youths who learn that a house in their neighborhood is haunted and try to warn everybody, though no adults believe them. With Halloween fast approaching, and the house sure to attack the many trick-or-treaters the holiday brings, the kids set out to destroy the house themselves.

It is fondly remembered for its remarkable animation, which was an achievement for its time, and successfully brings a wondrous life and vibrancy to its spookier and more surreal aspects. A smart and snappy haunted house horror, Monster House is a perfect choice for horror fans with young families who want to get their kids involved in the fun, or even just scary movie lovers who have an appreciation for animated cinema.

12 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

A psychedelic deep dive into a world of depravity and death, Mandy became an instant cult classic upon release in 2018, and its legacy has only grown in the years since. Set in the Pacific Northwest in 1983, it focuses on a couple who enjoy quiet lives of solitude. However, that all changes when Mandy Bloom (Andrew Riseborough) is abducted by a horrific cult leader, something that sets Red Miller (Nicolas Cage) on a blood-soaked quest for revenge.

A spellbinding spectacle of excess and abundance, Mandy wields the sheer impact of over-the-top violence, and Cage's utterly enthralling lead performance, as its strongest assets. Becoming more surreal as it goes on, Mandy only grows greater the more it commits to being a fierce and forceful blending of visceral horror, graphic action violence, and drug-infused dark fantasy, before careening to its jaw-dropping ending.

11 'Return to Oz' (1985)

Director: Walter Murch

After being sent to a mental hospital for claiming to have visited another realm, young Dorothy Gale (Fairuza Balk) attempts to escape amid a violent storm and, to her surprise, awakens in the fantastical world of Oz. However, it is not the wonderful land she once knew, as she discovers Oz has been overrun by a vain witch and an evil king. Trying to reunite with old friends, and creating some new ones along the way, Dorothy sets out to restore the Oz she remembers.

This bizarre, belated and unofficial sequel to 1939's The Wizard of Oz is more faithful to the work of L. Frank Baum than the beloved classic, especially in its darker atmosphere and more adult themes. From masked madmen with wheels for appendages to a witch with a collection of interchangeable heads, Return to Oz is filled with disturbing and horrific choices that make for a one-of-a-kind curiosity of fantasy filmmaking.

10 'The Witches' (1990)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

A glorious last gasp of the 1980s stream of nightmare-fueling children's movies, The Witches is an enduring masterpiece of gross-out kids comedy, with its offbeat, fantasy basis coming from the famous Roald Dahl book of the same name. It follows a young boy staying with his grandmother in an English hotel who accidentally discovers a secret coven of witches who harbor plans of turning all the world's children into mice.

Utilizing exceptional practical effects and conjuring up some genuinely unnerving sequences, The Witches has become famous for its innate ability to provide eerie thrills while still functioning as an accessible and fun-loving children's fantasy. Angelica Houston's iconic High Witch makes for a terrifying antagonist whose presence permeates throughout the film, particularly after the famous scene in which she peels off her face to reveal her true appearance.

9 'The Dark Crystal' (1982)

Directors: Jim Jenson & Frank Oz

Set on the fictional planet of Thra, Jen (Jim Henson), one of the last of the Gelfling race, sets out on a journey to find a shard of the sacred dark crystal, said to provide balance to the universe once. Unfortunately, the rest of the crystal is possessed by the evil Skeksis, a vulture-like race intent on using the crystal's power to gain total control of the universe in The Dark Crystal.

Anyone raised in the 80s or early 90s is likely to have been cursed with nightmares from this wildly imaginative cult classic. Among the best dark fantasy movies of the 80s, puppet master Henson put his penchant for world-building outside the more light-hearted The Muppets on display, imbuing every dark corner of Thra with equal parts danger and wonder.

8 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Director: Tim Burton

Few directors have exhibited such mastery over dark fantasy as Tim Burton, whose trademark meshing of horror ideas and fantasy narrative has seldom been more balanced and apparent than it was in 1999's Sleepy Hollow. Based on the classic short story by Washington Irving, it follows police constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) as he is dispatched to the hamlet of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of beheadings, with the culprit believed to be the Headless Horseman.

With Burton's eerie cinematic style perfectly complementing the Gothic mystery and supernatural angst, Sleepy Hollow excels as a creepy and richly atmospheric adaptation that marks one of the director's few R-rated offerings. Additionally, it also makes for a thoroughly enjoyable scary movie that flaunts an arresting visual style and hints at the gleefully horrific possibilities that have been too rarely exhibited in Burton's career thus far.