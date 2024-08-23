Dark fantasy is a sub-genre of fantasy that utilizes certain aspects of horror, such as supernatural creatures, darkness, or unnerving themes to give the genre a bit of a morbid twist. It's a very popular genre since it's basically two for the price of one, and allows some really interesting worlds to make their way into the spotlight, whether this is on the big or the small screen.

As with any genre, there have been multiple shows that have tried (and failed) to make a breakthrough, though most are quickly forgotten about. However, there are some real standout shows out there that offer a vast amount of concepts, from drama to romance to action, meaning there's no shortage of dark fantasy shows no matter what floats your boat. The best dark fantasy shows may have only sprung up in recent years, but odds are, they'll ascend to legendary status over the course of the next few decades.

10 'The Sandman' (2022-)

Developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, & Allen Heinberg

The Sandman comes as an adaptation of a comic series by the renowned Neil Gaiman, and follows Morpheus, the eponymous Sandman, who is played by Tom Sturridge. After he is held prison during an occult ritual in 1916, he breaks loose over 100 years later, with the mission to restore order to the world of dreams. Even though this dark fantasy is also technically a superhero show, it stands pretty far apart from the rest with its premise.

Particular attention was paid to the costume designs and production values by critics, which all scream quality from every corner. It was also beloved by fans of the comics with how faithful it was to its source material. Though it did have some flaws here and there, overall, The Sandman takes the familiar childhood concept of the Sandman and turns it into something with its own lore, mythos, and gloomy backstory.

9 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

Supernatural covers just about every single base imaginable. Not only is it a dark fantasy and a drama, but it's also a highly-quotable comedy with a quirky sense of humour to boot. The plot of the long-running show follows Dean and Sam Winchester, two brothers played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, respectively. These two brothers are paranormal investigators, who travel throughout the country tackling case after case of bizarre paranormal events.

There really is no limit to what they cover. Sometimes it's the usual, run-of-the-mill creatures, but other times it's something completely off-the-wall and ridiculous. Supernatural has developed quite the fanbase and has birthed dozens of memes throughout its 15-year run because it's just that good. It's hilarious, fun, a little spooky, and interesting all in one package.

8 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a show that was initially scoffed at, and still is, to an extent. It sounds like a cheap teen series with vampires and not much else to offer. But the nay-sayers couldn't have been any more wrong. It may indeed be a teen series with vampires, but there's so much more to it than that. It was created by Joss Whedon, known for taking the reins in a few superhero movies, and this show almost feels like the prototype for his superhero flicks.

The titular Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) comes from a long line of vampire hunters, and has been given superpowers to aid her on her quest. The show isn't just about teenaged drama and romance, but it has surprisingly good action and plot development, too, which allowed it to be enjoyed by a wider variety of audiences than most shows ever get. Even if you're not a teenager, you can still find some enjoyment in this dark fantasy series.

7 'Grimm' (2011-2017)

Created by Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf, & David Greenwalt

Grimm initially comes across as a police procedural show, but it's pretty far removed from the typical style of other police series. The main star of Grimm is Nick (David Guntoli), a homicide detective who discovers he is descended from a long line of warriors called Grimms. The purpose of these warriors is to fight against the mythical Wesen, which take the shape of various mythological characters, in order to maintain the balance between them and the rest of humanity.

The first season of the show wasn't really all that well-received, but as it went on and had time to develop and blossom on its own, it gradually became better and better, showcasing a new, more fleshed-out world perfect for fans of gothic literature. Overall, Grimm may have had its ups and downs, but it is a delightfully refreshing series that is still fondly remembered today.

6 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Directed by Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, & Jun Shishido

Attack on Titan takes place in a low fantasy world, one where what remains of humanity is corralled into one large city surrounded by enormous walls, designed to keep out the flesh-eating beasts prowling the wilderness known as titans. One day, the titans break through the wall, turning life upside-down. The titans are actually pretty freaky looking with there uncanny valley-like appearances, along with their relentless determination. There isn't a whole lot once can do to kill one of these monsters, as they're nearly invincible.

Attack on Titan's darker aspect comes not only from the titans themselves but from the recurring theme of humans being cattle, livestock that are sitting in their pen, just waiting to get eaten. It's got great action, a memorable cast of characters, a unique and interesting story, and above all, dark themes of existentialism and pessimism. However, it is so well-crafted that it will be sure to get a seal of approval from even non-anime fans.

5 'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022)

Written by Jack Thorne

His Dark Materials is based on a trilogy of novels by Philip Pullman and was an ambitious project with its plotline. First off, it was an attempted reboot of the series, as a movie, The Golden Compass, had come out over 10 years before a terrible reception. Secondly, the show features multiple different worlds and dimensions, so filming and writing were going to be tricky. Even though the HBO series hasn't been the most successful show on the network, His Dark Materials wound up being the satisfying adaptation that fans of the novels were hoping for.

Within these multiple different worlds are all sorts of malicious figures from various aspects of folklore and from Pullman's own mind. The show is also accompanied by the concept of Dust, a particle responsible for human consciousness, which leads to some pretty freaky existential themes. Intriguing and endlessly entertaining, His Dark Materials is a series that should have been given way more attention.

4 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Developed by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a one-season series that was canceled far too soon. It takes place in the world of Thra, established in Jim Henson's 1982 flick The Dark Crystal. Thra is a world full of magic and mystery, including many strange creatures and powerful beings. Native to the planet are the gelflings and podlings, small forest-dwelling creatures who find themselves at war with the vulture-like Skeksis.

Though it is slightly geared toward kids, both The Dark Crystal and its prequel series Age of Resistance feature some intentionally disturbing and foreboding visuals. While this show was received exceptionally well, it still never really got the attention it deserved. It's a real shame because it helped establish and expand the world of Thra, providing some much-needed, if creepy, backstory to the original film.

3 'The Witcher' (2019-)

Created by Lauren Schmidt

The Witcher is based on a novel and short story series by Andrzej Sapkowski and follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill / Liam Hemsworth), a sword-for-hire dealing exclusively with magical creatures. Geralt is sort of a mutant human, who has been brought back from the dead and trained to kill monsters, which is what he gets paid to do.

Though The Witcher is set in a high fantasy world, many of the creatures and beings Geralt fights are from various aspects of European folklore, from werewolf-like beings to some truly repulsive and creepy creatures. There's no telling what foe Geralt will be pit against next, and he is always supported by a cast of memorable characters that enrich the story and bring a sharp contrast to the stoic, bitter demeanor that Geralt has. It came out at exactly the right time and proved to fill the void that Game of Thrones left behind that same year.

2 'Castlevania' (2017-2021)

Created by Warren Ellis

Normally, when TV shows or movies are based on video games, it is sure to spell disaster, as many video game adaptations have been just plain awful. But Castlevania was absolutely brilliant in nearly every regard. Based on the original Japanese game series, this American television show is drawn in the anime style, but features a lot of Gothic aesthetics with its themes of werewolves, vampires, and other supernatural beings.

It received praise for its art style and direction, with its dark, gloomy, yet morbidly beautiful imagery and top-of-the-line action. It's a show for both fans of Gothic literature and for fantasy fans, but also for video game fans, too. Creepy, but also featuring blood-soaked romance and drama, Castlevania is one of the finest dark fantasy shows that has graced television screens in recent years.

1 'Kingdom' (2019-2022)

Created by Kim Eun-hee

At the end of the Middle Ages in the Kingdom of Joseon, which once encompassed the Korean Peninsula, war is brewing. The villainous Haewon Cho clan is determined to seize the throne using any means necessary, eventually resorting to tracking down a mythical plant that contains parasites. When these parasites invade the brain, they raise the dead, plunging the country into chaos as the outbreak grows out of control.

Kingdom is no ordinary zombie show--in fact, the zombies in this series make The Walking Dead look like Sesame Street. It's definitely a horror series, but also a fantastic dark fantasy in which a historical setting is given a classic twist. After two outstanding seasons and one prequel film, the project was hung out to dry without any word or indication on the South Korean series' future, leaving fans desperate for more. Looking past its uncertain future, the political intrigue and stellar plot make this the best dark fantasy show of all time, no question about it.

