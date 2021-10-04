It has been announced that Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, and Luke Kirby have joined the cast for the upcoming horror thriller film, Dark Harvest. Originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Davies, Reaser, and Kirby will be joining a cast that also includes Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield, who will star in the David Slade-directed horror film for MGM.

Dark Harvest is an adaptation of the award-winning 2007 novel by Norman Partridge of the same name. The story is set in a town in the Midwest where a specter named "Sawtooth Jack" rises from the corn every Halloween. "Jack" makes his way to the town's church, where the townsfolk host a harvest rite every year where the town's boys face off against the other-worldly being for a chance to win a reward.

The adaptation will center on a boy named Richie Shepard, who wishes to prove himself and escape his brother's shadow, who won the prize the year before and was able to leave their dead-end town. In order to join his brother, Richie teams up with Kelly Haines, someone who will do whatever it takes to escape the town. The pair battle against seemingly insurmountable odds as they hunt down the being that rises from the corn in order to win this year's rite and earn their freedom together. Further character details, including who Davies, Reaser, and Kirby will be playing, are currently unknown.

The script is by Michael Gillo and the film is being produced by Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions. Gillo will also act as executive producer alongside Pamela Hirsch.

Davies is coming to the project after recently wrapping on The Infernal Machine, where he stars opposite Guy Pearce. He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2012 for his role in the FX series Justified as well as won a BAFTA Games Award for Best Performer for his portrayal of Baldur in the 2018 video game God of War. Reaser currently portrays former White House volunteer Kathleen Willey in Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. Kirby earned two Emmy nominations for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and also recently appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2019 film Glass. He will also portray infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in the recently released film No Man of God.

Dark Harvest is set to release on September 9, 2022.

