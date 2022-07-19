'Hunger Games' with a supernatural twist: Every small town has its traditions… the stakes are high if you ever want to leave this place.

Dark Harvest is the latest upcoming David Slade horror movie about to hit the theaters. The movie will be based on the 2006 novel of the same name, written by Norman Partridge, who also wrote The Crow: Wicked Prayer, which was also adapted to film in 2005 as the fourth movie in The Crow franchise under the same title. The screenplay for Dark Harvest was adapted by Michael Gilio (Kwik Stop).

David Slade made his directorial debut with the 2005 psychological thriller Hard Candy about a 14-year-old girl named Haley Stark (Elliot Page). The movie shows her prowess as a vigilante as she lures, drugs, and tortures 32-year-old photographer Jeff (Patrick Wilson), who she suspects is a pedophile involved in the disappearance of a young woman. Slade has also directed several episodes of television series such as Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, Hannibal, and American Gods. In addition, David Slade is no stranger to adapting dark horror stories either, as proven by his work with his 2007 film 30 Days of Night, which was based on a comic book miniseries of the same name. It featured Josh Hartnett as a small-town sheriff in Alaska, preparing for the “polar night,” in which the sun does not rise above the horizon for roughly 30 days. The main problem with this is the fact that vampires invaded the town just before the sun abandoned it.

Produced by David Manpearl and Matt Tolmach, who was an executive producer for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland as well as the two Venom movies, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle reboot, and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. Now that we know about the creative minds behind Dark Harvest, let’s explore what else we know about this upcoming horror movie.

Related:10 Horror Movies With the Best Practical Effects

Originally, the movie was scheduled for release on September 24, 2021, but due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was rescheduled for theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

What Is Dark Harvest About?

Set in a small Midwestern town, there is an annual ritual where a supernatural entity, known as “October Boy,” emerges from the surrounding cornfields. “October Boy” is also known by local teenagers as “Sawtooth Jack,” which sounds exponentially more dangerous. Every year, on Halloween, groups of teenage boys gather in groups to face off this pumpkin-headed creature. This entity is both the hunter and the hunted in this supernatural thriller.

According to the novel, only boys are allowed to participate in this annual ritual, and they must prevent “October Boy” from getting to the town’s church. If they are successful in capturing/killing the creature, the winner (and their family) is granted the ability to leave their haunted town (something that otherwise is impossible), with a new home, car, and a year of bills paid for. The winners of previous years are celebrated and regaled as heroes but once outside of this isolated town, are never heard from again.

Richie Shepard (Casey Likes) is the younger brother of the previous year’s winner, constantly living in his older brother’s shadow. He joins ranks with Kelly Haines (E’myri Crutchfield), who is desperate to leave town even though women are forbidden to partake in this annual event. Interestingly enough, according to the novel, this story is set to take place in 1963, and the main character’s name is Pete McCormick, so we do not know how much this adaptation will deviate from the source material.

Related:The Best of Stephen King on Streaming: Killer Clowns, Telepathic Prom Queens, and Deadly Fans

Who’s in the Dark Harvest Cast?

The main character, Richie Shepard, is played by Casey Likes, who has made his presence known through the indie horror community with his portrayal of Brian Moses in the 2021 Crypt TV web series The Birch. The Birch was based on a 2016 short film by the same name directed by Ben Franklin and Anthony Melton. Richie (Casey Likes) has to make his own name in the wake of his older brother, who had won the “Harvest Festival” the previous year. He teams up with Kelly Haines (E’myri Crutchfield), who is determined to get out of their “dead-end town” at any cost. Crutchfield has shown her acting chops with roles in television series like Fargo and True Detective.

Together, they must face “October Boy/Sawtooth Jack,” played by Dustin Cetihamer (The New Mutants), in order to win their ticket to freedom. What they might not understand is the history of the town’s ritual and the need for the annual tradition. Also included in the cast are Jeremy Davies, who played the drunken and abusive father in the most recent movie adaptation of Joe Hill’s The Black Phone, and Elizabeth Reaser (Ouija: Origin of Evil) as Dan and Donna Shepard, Richie’s parents.

Is There a Dark Harvest Trailer?

While there is no official trailer released by the production companies, Metro-Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Matt Tolmach Productions, there’s no doubt that one will be released soon. Given the release date of the movie, there should be an official trailer released in early August.

Where Can I Watch Dark Harvest?

Amazon acquired MGM recently in 2021, and because of that, there’s a lot of dispute about whether or not Prime Video will hold exclusive streaming rights to this film upon release, including rights to other MGM properties such as the James Bond and Rocky franchises.

MGM also has a lot of its back catalog streaming on other services, such as Paramount+, which grants them access to newer releases within a certain window of time. Dark Harvest happens to fall into that window, making the streaming availability unclear. Currently, it looks like the movie may only be coming to theaters on release but we should have more information on this as we get closer to the premiere date.

Since the pandemic has more or less subsided, some movie production studios have been making a push for exclusive theatrical releases, encouraging viewers to return to theaters in order to see the newest releases instead of streaming from home. Other production companies have embraced direct-to-streaming on their respective platforms, sometimes at a premium price. Either way, if you’re looking for a new seasonal “Halloween favorite film,” this movie is sure to fit the bill along both the classics like the Halloween franchise, Trick ‘r Treat, and Hocus Pocus, which will have its own sequel premiering on September 30, 2022.