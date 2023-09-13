The Big Picture MGM has released the official trailer for Dark Harvest, a horror film based on the book of the same name. It centers around a small town terrorized by a supernatural entity called Sawtooth Jack.

October is just around the corner, which means there are plenty of spooky new stories ready to be told for Halloween. Now horror fans have a terrifying treat to look forward to this spooky season as MGM has revealed the official trailer for Dark Harvest, an upcoming horror film. The film will be fittingly available for audiences digitally on Friday, October 13.

Based on the book of the same name, Dark Harvest centers on a small town, where every year on Halloween, a supernatural entity hauntingly named Sawtooth Jack rises from the cornfields to wreck terror. To combat this, the cursed town brings together a group of young people to kill him before the church bell rings at midnight. However, this may prove to be an uphill battle as the townsfolk not only have to face Sawtooth Jack himself, but each other in a race to see who can be the sole victor. The trailer effectively showcases the horror premise of the film, bolstered by an onslaught of action and appropriately themed Halloween scenery.

With a fun, spooky setting, and an intriguing horror creature, alongside a promising story based on an acclaimed book, Dark Harvest could be just the right holiday-themed movie that horror fans are looking for when it makes its long-awaited debut on digital this October. The film is directed by David Slade, who previously helmed Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and is written by Michael Gilio (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). Casey Likes stars in the film alongside E'myri Crutchfield, Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, and Luke Kirby.

‘Dark Harvest’ Finally Makes its Long-Awaited Debut on the Small Screen

The film was initially slated to be released in 2021 but would receive several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of years later, and Dark Harvest is finally here to bring some terror. With Halloween just around the corner, it should come as no surprise that the upcoming movie slate will be filled with horror films looking to capitalize off the annual holiday season. However, with an onslaught of competition on the big screen, such as The Exorcist: Believer and Saw X, Dark Harvest will avoid a theatrical run and will instead debut on digital. Horror films have proven to be incredibly popular on streaming, so perhaps the movie will stand out among the crowd. Only time will tell when the movie hits the small screen.

Dark Harvest terrifies its way to digital on October 13. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.