The zombie horror goes back to 1932's White Zombie, directed by Bela Lugosi, though most would consider the mainstream beginning to be George A. Romero's 1968 film, Night of the Living Dead. Throughout the decades, there have been many interpretations of the subject, as the idea of a slowly moving, unintelligent monster doesn't terrify once you become comfortable with the premise, with movies like Zombieland aiming at these tropes. This has led to a diversification of how one can define a zombie and an increased focus on how they affect humanity, with The Walking Dead and World War Z being key examples.

Enter Dark Hole, a Korean horror that follows detective Lee Hwa Sun (Kim Ok-bin) who searches for the serial killer who murdered her husband, and ex-police officer Lee Jun-hyuk (Yoo Tae Han) as black smoke is released from a massive hole in the ground which turns people into rageful mutants hellbent on eating everyone in their path. Dark Hole not only creates its own interpretation of what many would consider to be a zombie but also uses the idea of a greater antagonist controlling these creatures to further its exploration of love and hate. Despite this intriguing and unique interpretation of the genre, Dark Hole's focus on how a shift from civilized to post-apocalyptic unleashes society's worst keeps the viewer thoroughly engaged in the character's journeys.

'Dark Hole' Provides a Twist on the Traditional Zombie That Explores the Hatred and Love Within Everyone