It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy began with Batman Begins in 2005. The success of that reboot would lead to arguably the most critically-acclaimed comic book film of all-time, The Dark Knight, and its sequel The Dark Knight Rises. In the last two decades, the trilogy has lived on with new physical media editions, Funko Pops and action figures. The latter of which, McFarlane Toys, has been giving the franchise the DC Multiverse treatment for the last number of years. Now Christian Bale’s Batman races into action with their latest action-packed figure.

The seven-inch-scale figure set includes Batman in his Dark Knight batsuit, and the hero’s iconic Batpod based on its appearance in Rises. This is the second time the Batpod has been included in McFarlane's DC Multiverse lineup. The first was featured with Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman. This Batpod joins the Batmobile, aka the Tumbler, in their Dark Knight trilogy collection. The only vehicle left for McFarlane to do is The Bat, also from Rises. Batman and the Batpod will be a Target exclusive. The company has spent the first third of the year celebrating the 20th anniversary of Batman Begins with a series of DC Multiverse figures of its own.

“Now There's a Batman”

While Batman Begins set the foundation for a more grounded and serious take on the DC hero, The Dark Knight solidified this trilogy as the genre's best. One of the more memorable moments in that film was the introduction of the Batpod. The Joker's armored car chase scene saw The Clown Prince of Crime blow up the Tumbler, but Batman was prepared with an ejection seat that transformed into Nolan’s version of the famous Batcycle. The unique part of this bike was how The Caped Crusader sat flat on his stomach for a more supernatural bat-like appearance. Its tires could also spin side-to-side for sharp turns, which made for some of the trilogy's most awe-inspiring shots. The Batpod would return in Rises, where it was used both by Batman and his romantic flame Catwoman. The latter used it to kill Bane.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Dark Knight Rises’?

The Dark Knight Rises is streaming on Max alongside the rest of The Dark Knight trilogy. Other DC classics like Batman (1989), The Batman and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm are also fighting crime on the platform. Until your next Gotham-centric binge, you can view McFarlane Toys' back catalog of DC Multiverse figures on their website. Rises’ Batman and Batpod figure set will be coming to Target stores soon.