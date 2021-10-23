Hot off the heels of DC FanDome, McFarlane Toys has just announced a new line of figures inspired by Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. The Line includes Batman, Superman, Robin, and The Joker. Each of the figures stands at an incredibly detailed 7” scale, and comes with a collectable art card with a character bio on the back, and character specific accessories. Every toy also comes with one piece of the Build-a-Figure which combines to make Batman's horse from the comic and every figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

The Batman figure showcases a much more grizzled Dark Knight as in the comic he had been in retirement for 10 years before donning the cape and cowl once again to take down the mutant gang. His figure comes with alternate hands, a Batarang with rope, and a stand. The build-a-Figure pieces included with him are two of the horse’s legs and their tail. The figure is of the second suit he wore in the comic featuring the big fat Bat symbol.

As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City’s Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world’s greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He’s a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! Now, after 10 years in retirement, Batman returns!

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

The Superman figure features a Man of Steel who works for the United States government and is called on by the president to stop Batman and quiet down the “ruckus” in Gotham City. However that does not happen and what ensues is arguably one of the most iconic showdowns in comic book history. This Superman figure comes with alternate hands, a display base, and the back two legs of the horse's Build-a-Figure.

Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew, the radiation from Earth’s yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, super-speed, and flight. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. In the near future, after the Dark Knight comes out of retirement to fight crime once again, Superman is called in by the President to reason with Batman and quell the “ruckus” in Gotham City. Batman, however, has no plans to stop his war on crime. What results is an epic showdown between the two Super Heroes to determine the fate of the Earth.

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

RELATED: McFarlane Toys Says "As You Wish" and Reveals 'The Princess Bride' Figure Collection

The Robin figure is the Carrie Kelley version of the character which made her debut in The Dark Knight Returns. After being saved by Batman, Kelly used her lunch money to buy a Robin costume to help the Dark Knight's war on crime. She is sporting her classic Robin look including her signature green shades. The figure comes with her iconic sling shot from the comic, a display base, and the horse’s torso for the Build-a-figure.

After being saved by Batman on the night he returns from his retirement, Carrie Kelley is determined to help the Dark Knight. Spending her lunch money to purchase a Robin suit, she sets out to track down Gotham City’s Super Hero and become his protégé and crime-fighting partner. Shortly thereafter, Carrie finds Batman in the middle of a brawl with the Mutant Leader and successfully saves the Dark Knight from near-death, proving herself capable in the role. Batman then accepts her as his newest Robin, and although he’s reluctant to do so, her skills and dedication make her a worthy sidekick.

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

Finally, The Joker figure is rocking his iconic white suit from the comic. In the story, after being in a trance-like state in Arkham Asylum for 10 years, The Joker awakens at the sight of Batman’s return and restarts his reign of terror on Gotham City once more. This Joker figure includes a knife, an alternate hand, and a display base. The Build-a-Figure pieces include the horse’s head and saddle, completing the figure for The Dark Knight to ride into battle.

Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he’s clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City! Now, upon hearing that Batman has resurfaced after 10 years of retirement, The Joker awakes from a years-long stupor in Arkham Asylum, conscious and ready to take on the Dark Knight once again!

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

This line adds to the ever growing list of McFarlane Multiverse Batman figures which include lines for Batman: White Knight and the upcoming film The Batman. There is no set release date for the line yet, but they are expected to come out by the end of 2021. You can pre-order them now off the McFarlane Toys website.

KEEP READING: ‘The Batman’ Behind-the-Scenes Reel Promises “Radically Different” Film

Share Share Tweet Email

Hayden Christensen to Return as Anakin Skywalker in ‘Ahsoka’ Series You should probably start your rewatch of ‘The Clone Wars’ right now.

Read Next