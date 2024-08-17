The Big Picture Funko commemorates Batman's 85th anniversary with exclusive Bane figure from The Dark Knight Rises.

Batman is celebrating his historic 85th anniversary in 2024. With that has come a whole slew of new action figures and collectibles honoring the DC hero’s legacy. This included Funko who recently started releasing their anniversary collection that has covered some of the character’s most famous appearances. This has mainly featured figures from Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, but now Funko has just unveiled their latest addition to the batty collection in Tom Hardy's Bane from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

The Target Exclusive figure is instantly recognizable with Bane’s menacing shaved head, breathing mask and fur coat being unique to this version of the iconic Batman villain. The character is even holding a picture of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, also adorably in Funko form, just like he did in the film. Batman and Commissioner Gordan’s cover-up at the end of The Dark Knight is the key piece of Rises’ story, with Bane exposing their lie further throwing Gotham City into chaos. This isn't the first time Bane or Rises’ long list of characters have got the Funko treatment. However, there’s so much detail in this new version of Bane, that it’ll be an easy sell for collectors.

What's ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ About?

Not adapting any one Batman story, Nolan takes bits and pieces from iconic books like The Dark Knight Returns, No Man’s Land and Knightfall to craft an original tale. Taking place eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, Batman has been long retired since his battle with The Joker shocked Gotham. Batman and Commissioner Gordan keeping Havery Dent’s villainous turn a secret has allowed the city to live almost crime free for a decade thanks to the Dent Act. However, when Bane and the League of Shadows have their sights on Gotham as they try to finish what Ra’s al Ghoul started in Batman Begins, an underground darkness is about to change the city forever. Batman has to come out of retirement to stop Bane before it's too late.

However, is The Dark Knight ready for his next fight or is the pain of all he lost about to break him? When Rises was released in 2012, it was met with mostly critical acclaim, but it was noted that it wasn't as masterful as The Dark Knight. However, over a decade later, Nolan's trilogy capper has held up due to its rich themes of legacy and an epic emotional scale that's only elevated by its strong performances. At the center of that is Christian Bale’s Batman and Hardy’s Bane. The latter of which, despite his sometimes humorous voice, gives one of the most imposing villain performances in film history.

The Dark Knight Rises is currently streaming on Max alongside the rest of Nolan's beloved Batman trilogy. Bane’s new Funko Pop is up for pre-order now on Target’s website for $14.99 USD. The villain will be released on October 6, 2024.