While cinematic universes and epic superhero tales are all the rage these days, over a decade later, most comic book fans still can’t stop talking about Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Often in conversations as one of the best film trilogies in history, it’s hard to believe that the final film in its massive story, The Dark Knight Rises, is already over 10 years old. When the film released in 2012, it had big bat-boots to fill the following in the shadow of The Dark Knight. However, while it divided comic book fans at the time, it soon gained a cult following of its own and is regarded as a top tier genre story. Now, to add to their Rises collection, Hot Toys has unveiled their Batcave Armory that will make any fan of The Dark Knight very happy.

This 1/6th scale figure set comes with an authentic armory from the film complete with all of Batman’s high-tech gadgets. Included in this are four Batarangs, two grapnel guns, four ninja spikes, an antidote injector, a drill, drill bits, hook and wire, five sets of ammo of different sizes, and six pouches. The armory also lights up, the doors and cabinets are fully movable, and it comes with a base. However, the main hook of this particular set is the Christian Bale Bruce Wayne figure. There have been a lot of Dark Knight figures with great Bale heads sculpts in the past, but this Bale design puts all the other Hot Toys to shame. The figure comes with a new head sculpt with rolling eyeballs and Bruce is seen in his casual black t-shirt look from Rises. The seasoned Bruce Wayne also comes complete with his knee brace. Lastly, no Batcave armory would be complete without the Batsuit itself. This set comes with Bale’s iconic suit that also acts as a second figure that you can put Bale’s beautiful unmasked head sculpt in. The Batsuit also comes with a new masked head sculpt with rolling eyeballs and a slough of interchangeable hands.

The Legacy of The Dark Knight Rises

While The Dark Knight is a more warmly regarded film in the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises seemingly accomplished the impossible by delivering a satisfying conclusion that brought this Batman’s story full circle. Seeing an aged Batman coming out of retirement to stop Bane, played marvelously by Tom Hardy, from completing Ra’s al Ghul’s destiny, this was an epic on a grand scale only found in the best war movies. A dyer battle for Gotham’s soul who’s new-found success was all based on lies. The film does have its plot holes, but Rises was an event film that we don’t see a lot of in today's franchise landscape. Whether it’s the thrilling third act, Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman, Hans Zimmer’s brilliant musical score, or Nolan’s sharp visuals, Rises is an emotionally euphoric final chapter that thematically ties into Batman Begins in some clever ways.

A decade later, it’s easy to forget The Dark Knight trilogy’s impact on pop culture, but it remains the gold standard of genre filmmaking and eerily some themes in Rises get more relevant with each passing day. If you haven’t watched it in a while or need a reminder of just how great the comic book genre can be, you can’t get much better than The Dark Knight Rises.

When Does Rises’ Batman Armory Release?

The Dark Knight Rises Armory is set to ship between April 2024 and September 2024. The set is up for pre-order now for $565 on Sideshow Collectibles’ website. You can view preview images of the Armory set down below. The Dark Knight Rises can be streamed on HBO Max.