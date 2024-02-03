The Big Picture Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a new Catwoman Hot Toy figure for The Dark Knight Rises, featuring a more realistic design inspired by Christopher Nolan's Batman universe.

The figure is a vast improvement over the original version released in 2012 and includes details like fabric hair, night vision lens on the mask, and tactical high heel boots.

Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Catwoman in Rises is considered one of the best versions of the character, adding playfulness and chemistry with Christian Bale's Batman.

When it comes to the superhero genre, over a decade later, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy remains the gold standard. The final film in Nolan’s series, The Dark Knight Rises, is best known for introducing Bane and Catwoman into the mix as Gotham dealt with the fall out of Joker’s madness and their Two-Face cover up. In the toy community, this masterful trilogy has been getting a ton of love lately and now Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new Catwoman Hot Toy figure for Dark Knight Rises.

Their latest ⅙ scale figure sees the iconic femme fatale in her more “real world” Nolan design. She still has the black bodysuit, belt, and mask, but there are certain twists to the look that plants her firmly in this specific DC world. The biggest example of this being Catwoman’s mask, which featured night vision lens that could fold up on top of her head to give the appearance of cat ears. Her signature high heel boots are very tactical as well as they can easily pin anyone into a tight corner. The figure is also a great likeness to actress Anne Hathaway, who portrayed Catwoman in Rises. This isn’t the first Catwoman figure Hot Toys has done. They released their original version when the film came out in 2012. However, from the blogger photos alone, this new update looks to be a vast improvement in every area. The figure comes with fabric hair, goggles, a pistol, a damaged Bat Cowl, and a diorama display base. The latter of which takes inspiration from Bane’s underground layer.

“There's a Storm Coming, Mr. Wayne”

While Rises received mixed reaction from the comic book community when it was released, a decade later, it shines as one of the very best examples of the genre. Particularly, as one of the best ways to end a trilogy. It wasn’t trying to reach the fear-based emotional heights of Batman Begins or the darker anarchy-centric mob movie tone of The Dark Knight. Rises was a very distinct beast all its own that had more in common with war and biblical epics than it did with past Batman movies. Nolan beautifully pushed the comic book genre to its limit while adapting some of the character’s most iconic storylines, like Batman: Knightfall, The Dark Knight Returns, and Batman: No Man’s Land. From Han Zimmer’s brilliant musical score to the heart-pounding action to the rich story about embracing our mortality, Rises tied almost every aspect of the trilogy set up in Batman Begins in one neat bow.

Also, while Tom Hardy’s Bane gets most of the love here, Hathaway’s Catwoman is one of the best versions of the villain we’ve ever seen. She nailed the physicality of the role and the smile-inducing playfulness that any Catwoman needs with a dash of romantic energy that has made this will-they-won’t-they couple so compelling over the years. Hathaway's arguably the best part of the film and, from beginning to end, simply looks like she was having a blast playing the part. Plus, her chemistry with Christian Bale was literal perfection. Rises may have marked the end of one of cinema’s most beloved trilogies, but it's fondly remembered in large part for what Hathway added to Nolan’s universe.

Where Can You Stream ‘Dark Knight Rises’?

The Dark Knight Rises is currently streaming on both Max, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. Before you start your next Dark Knight trilogy rewatch, you can preview Catwoman’s new figure below while viewing all Sideshow’s recent Hot Toys on their website.