The Dark Knight trilogy fans rejoice. After launching a number of villain toys from the fan-favorite franchise, McFarlane Toys has now unveiled the first look at new Catwoman and Batpod figurines under their Gold Label. The figurine takes the likeness of actor Anne Hathway from The Dark Knight Rises, complete with the cat-suit, eye gears and boots along with the Batpod, which is remarkably close to the design we saw in the movies.

At last year’s SDCC the toy maker unveiled the rogue gallery of the franchise, including two different versions of Heath Ledger’s Joker and Tom Hardy’s Bane. The latest Catwoman figurine is the new addition to the same Gold Label line from the makers and makes an invaluable addition to any fan’s collection.

Anne Hathway’s Catwoman is Considered the Most Comic Accurate

Before bagging the Best Director Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan kick-started his big-budget career with The Dark Knight trilogy. After Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, which had a spectacular cast including the likes of Ledger’s Joker, Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow, Aaron EckHart’s Two Face, and more, The Dark Knight Rises introduced Hathway as Selina Kyle aka the Catwoman.

Her version of the Catwoman is introduced as a devious and stone-faced thief, takes an anti-hero turn when it comes to supporting Christian Bale’s Dark Knight. Unlike her predecessor Michelle Pfeiffer, who iconically used a whip for her portrayal of Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns, Hathway’s version used guns, which was more grounded in reality, per Nolan’s vision which created a more realistic version of the fan-favorite character. The actor achieved the Catwoman’s agility and grace with the help of a variety of dance styles, including ballet and yoga. All elevating her performance, which many fans consider the most comic-accurate version of Selina Kyle.

In the latest iteration, Matt Reeves’ The Batman the Catwoman mantle has now been picked up by Zoe Kravitz, who per Hathway is the perfect choice to play the character. The Dark Knight franchise is unarguably one of the best comic book franchises which doesn’t shy away from portraying its characters in all their glory or disgrace. While fans love their MCU and DC franchise, there’s certainly an appetite to see more grounded superhero stories.

The Catwoman Gold Label 2 pack launches for pre-order on January 24 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET exclusively at McFarlane Toys Store. You can check out the new figurines below: