There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.

The Build-A-Figure Dark Knight wave was slowly revealed this week on McFarlane’s Instagram account. The line will include Bale’s Batman in his updated Dark Knight armor, Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent in his Two-Face form, Celine Murphy’s Scarecrow, and Heath Ledger's Joker. Each figure will come with a Build-A-Figure piece to assemble Tom Hardy’s Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. Pre-orders for this gritty cinematic line will start on Thursday, February 16.

Legacy of ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy

When Batman Begins came out in 2005, it took the world by storm. The previous film in the franchise Batman & Robin almost destroyed the entire comic book genre for good and no one knew Nolan’s name yet. However, Batman Begins became an instant classic thanks to its serious and realistic take on the source material. It was this emotional epic that’s themes of hope and battle between good versus evil just so happened to be in a superhero movie. Whether it was Bale’s intimidating version of Batman, Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard's brilliant musical score, or Nolan’s grand vision, this film remains one of the best origins stories ever told. Even though it was full of wit and eye-popping romanticism, Nolan’s first Batman film coined the terms “dark and gritty” which changed the way comic book films were made forever.

While Batman Begins was a critical success and a modest box office hit, nothing could prepare comic book fans for the masterpiece that was The Dark Knight. The 2008 sequel took everything that worked in the first film and cranked it up to its most brilliant potential while refining every aspect of Nolan’s craft that was deemed less than stellar.

The thrilling action received a major upgrade in this modern classic, but it's the three sided coin storytelling between Batman, Harvey Dent, and The Joker that is this film’s crowning achievement. This is Heat meets Batman filled with all the tragedy that comes with being a vigilante. This is one of the best crime thrillers ever made with performances that are the stuff of legends. Ledger and Eckhart give two of the best villain performances in genre history and led to the best third act ever made.

Then finally there was The Dark Knight Rises which capped off the trilogy in 2012. While it’s not as flawless as its predecessors, Dark Knight Rises is one of the most ambitious films ever made. Batman Begins was the origin story all about facing your fears, Dark Knight was the crime thriller laced in anarchy, and Dark Knight Rises was this epic war film about coming face-to-face with the demons of your past. It capped off the trilogy in grand fashion with Hardy’s Bane being another memorable genre icon and Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman being a great foil for Bale’s Dark Knight. To say the film was an emotionally satisfying conclusion would be an understatement, and it made Dark Knight one of the best film trilogies of all time.

McFarlane Toys Has Proven Worthy of DC's Legacy

Ever since McFarlane Toys received the DC license in early 2019 they have given fans some of the best superhero action figures around. Particularly their movie lines have been incredible with their figures for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Batman, Black Adam, and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods being amazing for the affordable $20 price point. That’s why it’s so exciting that The Dark Knight trilogy is their next major line. Their highly detailed figures always stun and, from these preview images alone, their Dark Knight figures are no different. Hopefully this is just the start of their Nolan love, and we can get more figures in the future like Hathaway’s Catwoman, Gary Oldman’s Jim Gordon, and Michael Caine’s Alfred Pennyworth. There were so many memorable characters in the trilogy, so the possibilities are endless.

While we wait for these Dark Knight trilogy figures to release, you can view the preview images down below. You can also visit McFarlane’s website to see all their latest figures. The Dark Knight trilogy is currently streaming on HBO Max.

