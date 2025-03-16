Before things get too negative, let’s just get one thing out of the way, first and foremost. Batman is an iconic character, and has generally translated from page to screen well, since even the lesser Batman movies tend to have something to offer (even if it’s tasty/campy trash, like Batman and Robin). Of those big-screen adaptations, few are quite as impressive, though, as the films that make up Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

Not every one of these three movies was made equal, but they’re all impressive and/or entertaining in their own ways. That being said, each movie has some dumb stuff, and that’s what the following ranking intends to pay tribute to. Some of these are plot holes or narrative things that are overlooked, while others are just unintentionally funny and goofy. If something is a bit dumb or otherwise eyebrow-raising, then it deserves to be considered here.

10 The early hand-to-hand fight scenes

'Batman Begins' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Hey, if you start watching a superhero movie and it doesn’t have the sort of mind-blowing hand-to-hand combat you might find in a masterfully made martial arts film, it’s not typically the end of the world. Competent fight scene choreography and a generally coherent way of capturing said choreography is usually enough. That’s not, by any means, however, what you get with Batman Begins.

The first film in Nolan’s trilogy is probably the hardest to fault when it comes to outright dumb things (perhaps it’s a result of the other two being more ambitious, and they do arguably have higher highs), but the fight scenes are really choppy. They looked bad in 2005, and they look bad in 2025. They’ll look bad in 2055. They’ll be timelessly terrible. The camerawork is shaky, nothing looks particularly convincing, and you’ll probably be waiting patiently for most of them to end sooner rather than later, which is a wild thing to feel about something that could be called an action movie.