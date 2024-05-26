A defining trilogy of 21st-century cinema that is comprised of three of the greatest and most exciting action films ever made, Christopher Nolan’s legendary The Dark Knight Trilogy is an enduring highlight of modern film. It follows Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale), a billionaire from Gotham City, as he begins using his resources and wealth to stand against the wave of crime and corruption that has placed Gotham in a stranglehold, donning the guise of Batman to become a symbol of hope and prosperity.

There is perhaps no greater testament to its undying presence in pop culture than the litany of iconic quotes that spawned from the movies, with many of the trilogy’s best lines still easily identifiable all these years later. Ranging from heroic ideals to wise words and even just some excellent quips from the villains, the 10 best quotes of The Dark Knight Trilogy represent Nolan’s knack for dialogue at its absolute best.

10 "The training is nothing. The will is everything. The will to act."

Ra’s al Ghul

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Brilliantly portrayed by Liam Neeson in a somewhat overlooked performance given the villains that followed him, Ra’s al Ghul is a character imbued with exceptional presence, which is fitting considering how significant a part he plays in Batman Begins and in the overall journey of Bruce Wayne. Initially working as his mentor, Ra’s guides Wayne through his training, forging him into a master combatant and strategist while also imbuing him with a conviction in his ideals.

Delivered by al Ghul as he spars with Bruce, the quote epitomizes Batman’s conviction in his endeavor to protect Gotham as well as his indomitable will concerning his code. It also highlights the relentlessness with which the League of Assassins pursue their own objectives, a point that becomes essential when Ra’s al Ghul arrives in Gotham later in the movie with plans to destroy the city.

9 "Sometimes the truth isn’t good enough. Sometimes people deserve something more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded."

Batman/Bruce Wayne

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the best films of the century so far, The Dark Knight is revered for being both a scintillating, action-packed blockbuster and a thought-provoking and thematically loaded thriller willing to grapple with the value and impact of symbols. The major conflict of the film can be viewed as the fight for the soul of Gotham City, with the Joker (Heath Ledger) hoping to plunge the city into a state of anarchy through targeted terrorism, while Batman and his allies strive to stand against him in a way that preserves humanity and moral decency.

When District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) succumbs to the Joker's plan in the wake of Rachel's (Maggie Gyllenhaal) death, he becomes corrupt and ruthless, and ultimately dies a villain. However, with his work as the DA vital in Gotham's stance against crime, Batman declares that the truth must be kept secret and the faith the citizens placed in Dent ought to be rewarded. The quote is a fascinating challenge to the notion that knowing the truth is always for the best, while Batman's symbolic sacrifice for the betterment of Gotham perfectly defines his selfless dedication to his city.

8 "The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming."

Harvey Dent

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As stated above, The Dark Knight sees Batman’s conquest to vanquish organized crime from his city and gain an invaluable ally in Harvey Dent, a driven DA who shares Batman’s passion for holding Gotham’s criminals to account. While that noble cause is seriously challenged by the Joker’s villainy, the city’s heroes strive to ensure that the citizens never lose hope and succumb to chaos and cruelty.

With the bodies piling up as the Joker continues to evade the law, Dent must face a difficult press conference as he addresses the attacks and the public outcry at the police department’s failures. Asserting that the outrage is born from fear more so than philosophy, Dent urges the city to remain courageous, signaling that as bad as things are, a brighter day is coming with an effective and memorable metaphor.

7 "Why do we fall, Bruce? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up again."

Thomas Wayne

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A significant component of any Batman story is the bond Bruce Wayne had with his parents as a child before they were shot in an alley. Batman Begins explores this relationship with great power and efficiency, with Thomas Wayne (Linus Roache) delivering one of the most famous and resonant lines in the movie, one that serves as a motivational driver for Bruce as he becomes Batman.

In a sequence that presents Bruce’s childhood, a young Bruce Wayne (Gus Lewis) falls through a well and is terrified by the bats that fly out at him before his father is lowered down to lift him up. While carrying Bruce back inside, he delivers the uplifting line with a fatherly warmth that gives it a powerful emotional pull. Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine) re-uses the line later in the film in a touching call-back when Wayne Manor is destroyed.

6 "It’s not who you are underneath. It’s what you do that defines you."

Rachel Dawes

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another line that is memorable in itself but made even more potent when said again by someone else, Rachel Dawes’ (Katie Holmes) frank statement on character and reputation, is arguably the defining quote of Batman Begins. With Bruce Wayne living large as an erratic party boy to cover for his alternate life as Batman, he crosses paths with Rachel and, sensing her disapproval, tries to reassure her that he has more to offer beneath the surface.

Succinct and perfectly worded, her return confirms that Bruce’s actions will determine who he is more than his intentions or his deeper, more secretive feelings ever will. The line is perfectly called back on when, having been rescued by Batman, Rachel asks for his name. Thematically, it touches beautifully on the impact of Batman as a symbol, while in a narrative sense, it is the perfect way for Bruce to reveal to Rachel that he is Batman.

5 “A hero can be anyone, even someone doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a little boy’s shoulders to let him know the world hadn’t ended.”

Batman/Bruce Wayne

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Like many of Christopher Nolan’s films, The Dark Knight Trilogy employs throwbacks to generate emotional beats that reveal pivotal information about the story and its characters. Perhaps no call-back was as emotionally loaded as the scene in The Dark Knight Rises where Batman effectively reveals himself to Jim Gordon when he implores him to share his true identity with him, so the people of Gotham can know who their hero was all along.

Remembering the comfort and security that were offered him on the night his parents were killed, Bruce Wayne’s reflection on Gordon’s simple act of kindness was the perfect way for him to share his identity with Gordon. Not only did it allow Gordon to finally learn who Batman was while enabling Wayne to reveal how much his kindness meant to him, but it also struck at the trilogy’s central theme of symbolism in a succinct and touching way.

4 "Oh, so you think darkness is your ally?"

Bane

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Following Heath Ledger’s spellbinding portrayal as the Joker as the major antagonist of The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy was an incredible villain as Bane, a rogue member of the League of Assassins who seeks to plunge Gotham into anarchy before destroying it. While he is defined by his physical might and combative savagery, it could be argued that he is better remembered for his many great quotes.

His first clash with Batman in the sewers is iconic for Bane’s dialogue, with Hardy reveling in each and every line he delivers as his villain torments and dominates Batman with ease. While there are many quotes to choose from, the famous “you think darkness is your ally?” speech is an obvious highlight, one that established Bane’s invulnerability to Batman’s usual attacks. It also just so happens to be one of the most memorable line deliveries in cinematic history.

3 "Why so serious?"

The Joker

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It would be easy to make the case that Heath Ledger’s Joker is the single most iconic film character this century, an argument supported by the fact that he has numerous great quotes despite appearing in just 33 minutes of screen time. It is, however, difficult to look past his famous “Why so serious?” which has become emblematic of the character and his deranged yet oddly playful attitude.

Confronting Gambol (Michael Jai White) with a knife in his mouth, the Joker launches into a gripping and horrifying story about his scars. While the whole monologue has a powerful effect on viewers, it is Ledger’s dramatic, repeated delivery of the line “Why so serious?” that has remained truly unforgettable. Haunting, sickeningly intense, yet undeniably comical at the same time, it is the perfect line to define the character.

2 "Some men just want to watch the world burn."

Alfred Pennyworth

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As Bruce Wayne’s loyal and dutiful butler who has been with him since Wayne was born, Alfred Pennyworth is an invaluable mentor and ally, not only as an aid to Batman but as a wise councilor. As such, Alfred has many great quotes throughout the trilogy, and Michael Caine excels at delivering every one of them, but the famous line in The Dark Knight undoubtedly stands as his very best.

With Wayne struggling as he investigates the Joker and his motives, Alfred tells a story about a bandit in Burma who stole gems linked to government dealings only to cast them away. As Wayne ponders the thief’s motivation, the camera turns to the Joker on his screen, and Alfred coldly says, “Some men just want to watch the world burn,” making for one of the most unforgettable and unnerving moments in the trilogy as Batman (and the audience) realize the pure chaotic nature of the Joker.

1 "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Harvey Dent

Image via Warner Bros

A famous line that has come to be viewed as something of a motto for The Dark Knight Trilogy, Harvey Dent’s contemplative quote, is the most powerful and best-known to come from the trilogy. With Bruce Wayne using a contrived dinner double date as an opportunity to get a gauge on Dent’s views, the new DA sings the praises of Batman as a hero of Gotham City while signaling his intent to use his legitimacy to carry on the caped crusader’s good work.

As they draw parallels to Julius Caesar, Dent concedes that the power bestowed on such heroes can ultimately corrupt them. It is sublime how Nolan uses the line to twist both Batman and Harvey Dent’s fates later in the movie, with Batman masquerading as a murdering villain so that, in death, Harvey can remain a heroic symbol of hope to the people of Gotham. Hilariously, in an interview with Deadline, Christopher Nolan himself recently admitted that he didn't write the line and, initially, didn't understand its meaning in the script.

NEXT: 10 Characters the Dark Knight Trilogy Wasted