One would need fingers and toes from multiple people to count the number of times that we've seen origin stories for superheroes on film, and it could be argued that the origin story detailed most often involves one of the three members of DC's Trinity: The Dark Knight himself, Batman. Everyone knows it. Babies come into this world knowing it. Thomas and Martha Wayne have been shot so many times on film it's almost cruel.

What hasn't made it to film is exactly how Bruce Wayne goes from that orphaned child to Batman, with that snippet of tragedy usually the only reference. TV's Gotham comes close, but stops just as Bruce dons the cowl. But Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy gives the definitive version of Batman's origin story, showing exactly the steps Bruce took to becoming Batman, and making it plausible, no less. And it's unlikely to ever be topped.

'The Dark Knight Trilogy' Fills In the Gaps

Batman Begins, the film that kicks off the trilogy, doesn't offer anything new to the story, at least initially. After young Bruce (Gus Lewis) is agitated by performers masquerading as bats at the opera, he, Thomas (Linus Roache), and Martha Wayne (Sara Stewart) leave, only for Bruce's parents to be murdered in front of his eyes by Joe Chill (Richard Brake). It falls to Alfred (Michael Caine), the family butler, to raise Bruce on his own. Same old story, same old song and dance.

Typically, any Batman story jumps directly from there into the present day, but Nolan does something different. After Bruce (Christian Bale), now older, is denied the opportunity to take revenge on Chill, he spends the next number of years traveling the world, picking up combat skills and familiarizing himself with the dark underbelly of society. Then he undertakes even more intense training with the League of Shadows, at the invitation of Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson). It's something we've never seen before, the element that has always been glossed over in the jump from the tragedy that started Bruce's journey to a Batman that's already been there and done that. We actually get to witness how he picked up all those skills, and it makes Bale's Batman all the stronger for it.

It's Pointless to Even Try Batman's Origin Story Again After 'The Dark Knight Trilogy'