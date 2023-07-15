McFarlane Toys made a huge Bat-splash earlier this year when they released their wave of Dark Knight trilogy figures to the delight of many DC fans. Now ahead of San Diego Comic Con, McFarlane has revealed that The Dark Knight love will continue with three new Gold Label SDCC figures featuring two of the franchise’s biggest villains.

First off, the new seven-inch Gold Label figures include two different versions of Heath Ledger’s Joker. One figure has the Clown Prince of Crime in his heist outfit from the iconic opening of The Dark Knight while the other Joker figure has the villain as he appears in Batman’s sonar vision. That translucent blue plastic really makes the latter version of Joker pop while flooding back memories of Dark Knight’s brilliant finale showdown at the construction site. However, the bank heist Joker also comes with an alternate head sculpt of his clown mask which was inspired by the Adam West Batman series.

The final figure in this SDCC wave is of Tom Hardy’s Bane who was the main villain of The Dark Knight Rises. Bane was the build-a-figure for the original wave of Dark Knight figures which included Christian Bale’s Batman in his Dark Knight suit, Aaron Eckhart’s Two-Face, Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow, and Joker in his main purple suit. However, this new Gold Label figure of Bane is the only way to have the menacing character in his signature winter coat.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Dark Knight’s Memorable Villains

While there are many reasons why The Dark Knight trilogy has become one the most beloved film series in history, the villains are a huge reason for its continued pop culture relevance. What hasn’t been said about Ledger’s Joker at this point? It’s simply one of the greatest performances the world has ever seen. Whether it was the iconic lines, Christopher Nolan’s scary real world approach, or Ledger’s unique take on the character, Dark Knight’s Joker has become the most recognizable version of the villain to date. There’s a reason why his turn as Joker won Ledger a postmortem Oscar. The Dark Knight as whole is still a benchmark the comic book genre has to live up to 15 years later and The Joker was a tough act to follow, but Hardy’s Bane more than held his own in the fight for the series’ top villain. While Bane’s voice may have been a bit bizarre to the point where Harley Quinn’s animated series would go on to make fun of it, Hardy’s insanely intimidating physique and weighty presence made up for his audio quirks. Both Joker and Bane are two of the best villains of the 21st century. These new McFarlane figures are a great reminder of that.

When is SDCC?

SDCC is being held at the San Diego Convention center from Thursday, July 20 to July 23, 2023. All three Dark Knight villain Gold Label figures will be available at the DC Booth #4645. The figures will also be available to purchase on McFarlane’s website sometime in the near future. While DC fans anxiously wait for SDCC to arrive, you can preview the new figures down below: