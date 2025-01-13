There are two things that make The Rookie stand out from other procedurals on network TV. First, there's its title; the titular "rookie," John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), is 45 years old (and based on a real-life story). The second is the cast; in addition to Fillion, the main cast includes plenty of talented actors, including Melissa O'Neil as Nolan's fellow officer Lucy Chen. Lucy's character arc throughout The Rookie has been pretty compelling, from her relationship with Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) to Season 7 giving her a "renewed sense of agency," according to showrunner Alex Hawley. O'Neil wound up playing another complex, compelling character in the SyFy series Dark Matter (not to be confused with Apple TV+'s sci-fi series of the same name), and her performance is just one of the many things that makes it a standout in the science fiction genre.

‘Dark Matter’ Has a Great Foundation To Build On

Image via SyFy

Dark Matter is based on the Dark Horse Comics miniseries of the same name by Joseph Mallozzi, Paul Mullie, and Gerry Brown, and begins when six strangers wake up from stasis on the starship Raza. None of them can remember how they got on the ship, or what they did prior to waking up. The attacks from the Raza's on-board android — not to mention other starships — aren't helping matters. Eventually, the six learn that they are the deadliest criminals in the galaxy; they struggle to survive while also piecing together their past. But in a galaxy where they're wanted for a number of crimes, that's no easy task. Unlike most comic book adaptations, Dark Matter had its creators involved from the start: Mallozzi and Mullie served as producers on the show and also wrote or co-wrote most of the series together.

If Dark Matter's massive twist wasn't enough to hook fans, its colorful cast of characters is. Each of the Raza's crewmates stands out in their own way: One (Marc Bendavid) is determined to keep them all on the straight and narrow; Two (O'Neil) ends up becoming the leader; Three (Anthony Lemke) is a brash weapons expert who turns out to have a heart of gold; Four (Alex Mallari, Jr.) is a fairly quiet man with a rather deadly streak; Five (Jodelle Ferland) is a tech wiz who turns out to be the only crew member who isn't a criminal; and Six (Roger Cross) winds up becoming the Raza's pilot while hiding a major secret.

Melissa O’Neil Is the Standout of ‘Dark Matter’