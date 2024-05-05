In recent years, it feels as if the novel adaptation is becoming even more dominant on our screens, with the likes of Big Little Lies and All the Light We Cannot See just two of the myriad adaptations produced for our enjoyment. Up next on the conveyor belt of book-to-screen shows is an adaptation of Blake Crouch's Dark Matter, a novel nominated for the 2016 World Technology Awards. Blending both the sci-fi and thriller genres, Dark Matter captured the imagination of many a reader, with the possibility of a TV series always seeming likely. That announcement finally came four years after the release of the book in December 2020, when it was announced that Apple TV would be at the helm.

With a top cast and a seemingly impressive budget behind it, the palpable excitement about the upcoming release is more than understandable, especially when one considers the many positive reactions received by the official trailer. With that in mind, and with time ticking ever closer until the launch, here is everything we know about Dark Matter.

The official release date for Dark Matter is May 8, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Dark Matter'?

Dark Matter will be officially available to stream on Apple TV+, joining the great list of other indulgent shows the streamer currently offers.

Is There A Trailer For 'Dark Matter'?

The official trailer for Dark Matter was released on April 11 and is available to watch above. Bolstered by a haunting soundtrack, this trailer introduces the audience to the intricate sci-fi details that are so crucial to Dark Matter's plot. Brooding and tense, the atmosphere morphs from one of unease to one of sheer stress, as the harrowing depths of the protagonist's situations are revealed by himself. Given the impressive ambiance this trailer crafts, Dark Matter looks to be one of the more unmissable additions to May's streaming schedule.

Who is in the Cast For 'Dark Matter'?

The biggest casting announcements made for Dark Matter came in the form of the show's central pair, Jason and Daniela Dessen, played by Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly respectively. Edgerton, an Australian actor, and filmmaker, is perhaps best known for his roles in the likes of The Gift, The King, and Boy Erased and even voiced a policeman in a recent episode of Bluey. Connelly, on the other hand, is known for her roles in the likes of Hulk and Requiem for a Dream, with her greatest achievement coming from her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress in A Beautiful Mind.

The rest of the ensemble is rounded out by the likes of Alice Braga (I Am Legend) as Amanda, Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko) as Ryan, Oakes Fegley (Wonderstruck) as Charlie Dessen, Dayo Okeniyi (Rise) as Leighton, and Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale) as Blaire, alongside several other talented performers in smaller supporting roles.

What is 'Dark Matter' About?

For those fond of the source material, there will be hope that this series stays true to its origins. Crouch's novel follows a physicist, Jason Dessen, who is taken to a parallel universe against his will, as another version of his life plays out before his very eyes. The official synopsis for the upcoming adaptation of Dark Matter reads:

"Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

Who is Behind 'Dark Matter'?

The man behind the source material, Blake Crouch, was intelligently onboarded by Apple as both an executive producer and screenwriter, with his expertise on the central story unmatched. Writing alongside him are the likes of Megan McDonnell, Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, and Ihuoma Ofordire, with Jakob Verbruggen so far slated to have directed the opening three episodes. Other executive producers on the project include Joel Edgerton, David Manpearl, and Matt Tolmach.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Dark Matter'?

There will be eight episodes in total of Dark Matter, with the opening two episodes released on the premiere date followed by the other six episodes being released weekly. The schedule for Dark Matter reads: