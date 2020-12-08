Apple is teaming with Venom producer Matt Tolmach on a series based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel Dark Matter, which the author himself will adapt for the streamer and Sony Pictures Television, Collider has exclusively learned.

A representative for Apple could not confirm the deal at this time.

Tolmach previously developed Dark Matter as a feature at Sony, though the latest incarnation of the project felt more like a series, according to sources. Crouch (Wayward Pines) will write the script and executive produce alongside Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions. Sony Television will serve as the studio, though the series would ultimately premiere on Apple TV+ should it be picked up to series.

Crouch's book was described as a high-concept sci-fi thriller in the vein of Memento and Looper. The story is said to explore choices, as in, the paths both taken and not, as well as how far we’ll go to claim the lives we dream of. Crouch sold the publishing rights for $1 million and nabbed another $1.25 million in selling the book to Sony in a pre-emptive deal back in 2014.

Dark Matter was an instant New York Times bestseller that went on to be published in 35 languages and was selected as one of Amazon and NPR's Best Books of the Year in 2016 -- the same year that Deadline reported director Roland Emmerich was circling the project.

In addition to Venom, which grossed $856 million worldwide, Tolmach produced the blockbuster Jumanji movies (nearly $1.8 billion worldwide) and has the Jared Leto vampire film Morbius on the horizon. He also produced the Hulu series Future Man starring Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe. To watch the latest trailer for Morbius, click here.

