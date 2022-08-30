Apple TV+ announced today that Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly has joined the cast of its upcoming sci-fi series, Dark Matter.

Dark Matter is a highly-anticipated Apple Original series and an adaption of the 2016 Blake Crouch sci-fi novel of the same name. Connelly will join Joel Edgerton, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, as the co-lead of the series playing Daniela, Edgerton’s wife in the series. Edgerton’s involvement in the series was originally announced way back in March of this year with Connelly’s casting being the first major news on the subject in months.

It has been quite the summer for Connelly, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2002 for her performance in A Beautiful Mind. Connelly was most recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick as Penny Benjamin, the love interest of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise). The film has been the story of the summer because of its box office success which has been the stuff of legend, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide on the way to topping both the domestic and worldwide box office by wide margins. Even more impressive is that most of this success came before the film’s debut on VOD last week.

Considered one of the best recent sci-fi novels, Dark Matter follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who is abducted into an alternate version of his life. The novel will be covered over nine episodes in the Apple TV+ series. While there’s no official premiere date set for Dark Matter quite yet, the cast is shaping up to be an exciting one to watch. Plus, Louis Leterrier, who recently took the reins from Justin Lin on Fast X, will helm the series.

