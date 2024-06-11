Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers up to Episode 6 of Dark Matter.

Blake Crouch has adapted his 2016 book Dark Matter into a mind-bending show now streaming on Apple TV+. It is a thrilling ride that touches on some of the best aspects of the science fiction genre. The stellar ensemble cast of Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Jimmi Simpson elevate Crouch's tremendous script. His story posits what could happen if we had access to a Doctor Who-like TARDIS box that opened a pathway to the infinite versions of ourselves in parallel universes. In Episode 6, "Superposition," the show just took a drastic turn that may significantly impact whether the original Jason Dessen can ever return to his loving wife and child. Is the grass always greener on the other side? Or is the possibility of a butterfly effect too much for our minds to handle? Edgerton is a brilliant scientist named Jason Dessen who has made a groundbreaking device that opens up a temporal can of worms, one that makes all the versions of himself and the people in his orbit come to terms with how every decision can impact so much more than could ever be predicted or understood.

What Is 'Dark Matter' About?

Jason Dessen is a happily married Chicagoan with a son whom he loves. He has a nice job teaching physics at a local college. His wife, Daniella (Connelly), is everything he could ever want in a wife. She's smart, artistic, and beautiful, and their son is a typical teenager just learning how to drive. When he is mugged and taken to a mysterious warehouse heading home after a night out with buddy Ryan (Simpson), his life is turned upside down. A masked man forces Jason to take a drug and puts him inside a mind-warping box that is a portal to an endless corridor of an infinite multiverse with alternate realities of his life hidden behind each door.

Meanwhile, we discover that the man who kidnapped Jason is a second iteration of himself from a different universe and begins to insert himself into the original Jason's life. It's still unclear why the new Jason is attempting to infiltrate the original Jason's life. Still, with each episode, his motivation is becoming more and more sinister, and Daniella is becoming suspicious of him. Dark Matter revolves around the original Jason and the original Amanda Lucas (Braga) as they attempt to find their way back to his lost life.

The Sinister Jason Dessen Takes Drastic Action in 'Dark Matter' Episode 6

The original Jason and his ride-or-die psychologist companion, Amanda, have been opening door after door in the infinite corridor, trying to return to their previous lives. Each time they enter a new world, they have to use an ampoule of a compound that we don't yet know what it is made of and inject themselves in the arm. Most of the environments they have encountered have been inhospitable or a dark and dying version of the balanced atmosphere of the present day. Though the sinister Jason has shown signs that he is a malevolent force, this is confirmed in Episode 6.

First, he lets Ryan believe he is the original Jason and takes him inside the box. He imagines a beautiful and ethereal version of Chicago to lure Ryan far away from the door toward the wonder of the Northern Lights in the sky. Meanwhile, he sneaks back to the door and closes it, marooning Ryan in the alternate reality. This is important because bad Jason views Ryan as a threat to take the ingredients of the compound in the ampoules and mass produce it, making interdimensional travel available to the masses. The moment makes it crystal clear that he has bad intentions and will do anything to ensure he succeeds.

"Bad Jason" Tries To Keep "Good Jason" and Amanda Stranded in the Box

Jason and Amanda are running out of the compound that allows the mind to expand and grasp the mid-warping existence of the box and its infinite parallel universes. If they don't find their home universe soon, the original Jason will lose the woman and son that he loves, and Amanda will be stranded with him. It's not completely clear what the second version of Jason is trying to accomplish by assuming an alternate iteration of himself. Still, Episode 6 shows that he is prepared to take drastic action to ensure he is uninterrupted as he vies to immerse himself into the first Jason's life.

In the episode's final sequence, the bad Jason goes even further to secure himself within his new world with Daniella. He meets some of the investor Leighton Vance's (Dayo Okeniyi) men and pays them to encase the box in a tomb of concrete, thereby assuring that the good Jason and Amanda will never be able to escape. Even if they get lucky enough to find the right world, they won't be able to get out of the box. They will see an immovable concrete slab when they open the portal door. For a guy shrouded in mystery and playing his cards close to the vest, it is the first obvious sign that he is not a good version of Jason Dessen.

