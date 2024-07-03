The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub discusses the Apple TV+ series Dark Matter with Jimmi Simpson.

[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dark Matter Season 1.]Apple TV+'s sci-fi series Dark Matter Season 1 has come to a close. For a show that wheels and deals in countless alternate realities, the paths not taken, and a stacked cast who play alternate versions of themselves, that finale left a door wide open for possibilities. For Pavia Prize-winner Ryan Holder, played by Emmy nominee Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), we have a lot of questions. During this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Simpson shares his own theories on where we left Ryan at the end of the season.

Dark Matter is based on author and showrunner Blake Crouch's novel of the same name, in which Joel Edgerton (The Gift) plays Jason Dessen, who we first meet as a physics professor at Chicago's Lakemont College. Soon after, we were introduced to Ryan, an old colleague of Jason's who is a renowned scientist — at least in one reality. Ryan is also the creator of what Alice Braga's (Queen of the South) character, Amanda Lucas, calls "Lavender Fairy," the serum that allows everyone to travel via the box. At the end of Season 1, Ryan manages to track down Amanda, but how?

During this interview, Simpson shares what he can about Ryan's journey in Season 2, what he himself learned throughout production, and his theories on which Jason truly returns at the end of the season. He also discusses his future with Hollywood and why he'd definitely use the box.

You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below.

What Happens to Ryan and Amanda In 'Dark Matter' Season 1?

"They're in exactly the right place."

COLLIDER: We’re gonna do a spoiler interview because, fuck it, let’s do a spoiler interview.

JIMMI SIMPSON: I say fuck it times two.

What do you think happens with Ryan and Amanda?

SIMPSON: I'm not even going to talk about that. That story is currently being created, so that's just a little too much advanced info. But what I will say is that two people who questioned choices that they'd made, hopefully like all of us, will be shown that they are in the right place. They're in exactly the right place. It doesn't necessarily mean where they are, that universe; it might mean finding each other. It might mean so many different things. But what the show does to me, Steve, is it articulates that human fear, “What if I'd made the other choice?” And then it explores it so fully.

A lot of us have a little too much fear to be like, “What if I really think about what would have happened?” So Blake and Jackie [Ben-Zekry] do this for us, and then they come to this, to me, very beautiful conclusion of gratitude and things as how they should be. I found it to be the most entertaining therapy session ever to be involved with this project. I think the show is possibly the best thing I've ever been a small part of. I think it's gorgeous, and I think it's also helpful. But goddamn, is it entertaining?

I was all in. What's funny is, I asked Blake, and he was very open about a lot of things, but when I started asking about Ryan and Amanda and how Ryan found her, that's when he completely closed off. I get the vibe that if Apple said, “Let's do more,” your character and she would maybe be the focus. I got the vibe because he would just not talk about it.

SIMPSON: I see. [Laughs]

So I’ll ask you, how do you think Ryan found her at that restaurant or wherever that was? Or do you not know?

SIMPSON: Yeah, I know, but that's part of the story that hasn't been told to everyone yet. So, if you are asking me the reveal of that, it isn't supposed to be. It's like Orson Welles — you're not supposed to know that yet, simply. It would take away from your enjoyment.

Ryan is in this ideal world, and he's a really smart dude. Do you think he would be happy living in that world?

SIMPSON: I think a lot of us don't understand. A lot of us are really fearful of change. I've chosen a career, like a lot of us, to be like, “Okay, whatever happens, I'm gonna roll with.” Most people, for instance, my father, with setting him up in the most ideal situation for him and his health and his well-being, is right now resisting it for something that would make him sadder, but it's familiar. So, a lot of us, when faced with a beautiful proposition or beautiful option, all we see is that it's not what we know, and so we resist it. So, part of Ryan's journey is figuring out the truth of that. It's something we all have to grapple with, and that's what his journey is about in that element, in that multiverse.

Do you think that he will possibly recreate the serum and try to go into the box, or do you think he will be happy in that world?

SIMPSON: I feel like you're busting my balls here, Steven. I feel like you're knocking on doors that have “do not disturb” signs on them.

[Laughs] This is my job. I’ve got to keep on asking these questions.

SIMPSON: Go for it. Keep going. I'll keep putting the “do not disturb” sign on my door.

Is There an Alternate 'Dark Matters' Season 1 Ending?

Maybe they just want us to think that's the right Jason...

One of the cool things about the show is it makes the audience think that the Jason that gets home is the Jason that left, but in actuality, it could easily be an alt version of Jason that made one different choice, and also it could be a slightly alt version of the world that he left, but Jason won't know and the world won't know. It can make you think.

SIMPSON: 1000%. All of the things you're expressing are quantum theoretical possibilities beyond a shadow of a doubt. Especially when we're setting up the superposition and how close things can be and not be the same. It's all a possibility. Whether or not that's our storytellers’ intention, I would just speculate that maybe it's not about that nuance specifically, almost like those aberrations from what our story is. But I'll tell you what, it's a possibility. Just like all of this is. Just like all the things we're talking about are a possibility. So, sure.

I asked Blake, and he feels that it was the Jason that left who's made it back to his world. But I am saying that there is a better, very strong possibility it is not the Jason that left, and it is not the world that he’s originally from. You know what I mean?

SIMPSON: I do. I would say odds-wise, you're dead on, but narratively, I'm kind of in Blake's camp.