For a show like Apple TV+'s Dark Matter, which deals with the fabric of quantum physics and the time-space continuum, it might be more efficient to ask, "What question do we not have?" after a taut and thrilling first season. The Blake Crouch series based on his novel has a fabulous cast with Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, and Oakes Fegley, and they all bring their A-games to a sci-fi, family drama mash-up directed by Jakub Verbruggen. Every main character and even the supporting players have an open-ended storyline as the Dessen family ventures away from the world that they know. It is no longer possible for them to stay as with so many Jasons running around trying to take the original Jasons life, their lives would be in great danger. Collider's Steve Weintraub got some great interviews with some of the cast members to get their thoughts on what went down, so let's get to it and address our questions moving forward, some of which should be answered immediately while others may take a little longer to get to the bottom of.

Dark Matter (2024) 7 10 A man is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could've lived, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from a most terrifying foe: himself. Release Date May 8, 2024 Cast Joel Edgerton , Jennifer Connelly , Alice Braga , Jimmi Simpson , Oakes Fegley , Dayo Okeniyi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Blake Crouch Writers Blake Crouch Directors Jakob Verbruggen Expand

The Biggest Question About the Dessen Family Should Be Revealed Quickly

What world did the Dessen family step into in the final moments of the finale, "Entanglements"? After heading back to the warehouse where the story started, Jason, Daniela, and Charlie know they must leave because living in a world crawling with other versions of Jason would be impossible. They are addressed by a single Jason spokesman who claims that dozens of Jason iterations have assembled to say goodbye to the family. However, as the Dessens move closer to the time and world-hopping black box, not all the Jason clones seem to be on board about letting the original Jason (or who we believe to be the original Jason) waltz away with the family that they each think they have a legitimate claim to. Also, it is worth asking if Crouch will continue to threaten the Dessens with an army of other Jasons or turn into a fresh and new threat in a show where almost everything is on the table.

Nevertheless, they each take an ampoule of the serum, and Charlie leads his parents through a door into a brand-new universe that the viewer cannot see. Is it another hostile and apocalyptic world like Jason has encountered behind so many of the other doors, or is it something more akin to the welcoming near-future world that Jason's ally Amanda (Braga) settles into after so much trial and error with Jason throughout Season 1. It will be fascinating to see what plot devices will be implemented next season, but this pressing question is clearly something that Crouch wants to answer soon to get the viewer e-oriented with the Dessens and to know what could happen next.

What Is the Significance of Ryan Finding Amanda at the End of Season 1?

As the final sequences of Episode 9 are shown, one depicts Ryan (Simpson) tinkering with his ampoule serum as if he is making some changes and improvements. Simpson sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub and shared his thoughts on what his arrival and meeting Amanda means for their characters in Season 2. However, we still have questions that need to be answered concerning how he was able to enter into a specific universe and find Amanda.

What did he do to the serum? That is the obvious question heading into the new season. It would be a game-changer if he could refine and further distill the formula to control which universe you can enter. Also, what is his interest in Amanda? There was no hint that the physicist version of Ryan was so interested in Amanda that he would seek her out and immediately approach her. There's even a little bit of a creeper vibe when he just appears. What does this mean for both characters? Will it be a productive, amiable duo, or does Amanda have a "Ryan problem" on her hands? Finally, will Ryan share what looks to be a smarter ampoule with Jason and others? So many questions.

Will We See More From the Supporting Role Players from Season 1 of 'Dark Matter'?

A handful of important supporting players from Season 1 are also included in the cliffhanger final sew scenes. Hopefully, they will all return and play a part in the new season. For example, what is going on with bored millionaire entrepreneur Leighton Vance (David Okeniyi)? For most of Season 1, he is an amoral and ambitious scientist who, along with his ruthless henchwoman Dawn Lawrence (Aina Brei-Yon), has been hunting the original Jason down like a dog.

But in the finale, we see the original version of Leighton, who is friends with Jason and curious about the black box and its power. Which Leighton do we see emerge from the box with a sheepish grin and a case full of powerful ampoules at his disposal? He could be either a friend or foe to the Dessens moving forward, depending on which iteration Crouch and his writers choose to implement in Season 2. Another character that we'd love to see again in Season 2 is Blair Caplan (Amanda Brugel), who is suffering from PTSD after having been jumping from universe to universe for too long. In the finale, she looks to have overcome her anxiety and emotional weariness with a second wind. She has been Jason's and Amanda's friend. With so much uncertainty, the second season will be much anticipated, and the audience is eagerly clamoring for answers to these pressing questions.

