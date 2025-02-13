Apple TV+ has become the premiere home for all the best sci-fi shows, and one of the streamer’s most successful creations from 2024 was Dark Matter. Based on the novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, Dark Matter tells the story of Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a man who is kidnapped one night and wakes up in a reality he doesn’t recognize. Dark Matter, which also stars Jennifer Connelly and Alice Braga, was such a success that Apple TV+ renewed it for a second season despite the first season adapting Crouch’s novel in its entirety. Crouch just delivered a major update on his personal Instagram, announcing that Season 2 of Dark Matter is officially in production, while also sharing the first behind-the-scenes images from the show.

It’s unclear where the story of Dark Matter will go after the Season 1 finale, but with author Blake Crouch still heavily involved with the production, fans can rest easy knowing the show will stay authentic to his vision, even if it is heading into uncharted waters. While there were plenty of differences between Crouch’s novel and the Apple TV+ series, mainly a larger role for Leighton Vance (Dayo Okeniyi) and another member of the Dessen family, Maximillian, the first season ends in the same place: Jason 1 reuniting with his family. However, the novel features Jason 2 dying in a last-ditch effort to be with the family he never chose, while in the show, he makes the decision to help Jason 1 after his relationship with Daniela (Connelly) gets more and more rocky as the holes in his story pile up.

What Is “The Box” in ‘Dark Matter’?

While it may not seem like it at first, Dark Matter is actually a multiversal property, but it tackles the multiverse much differently than comic book properties do. In Dark Matter, Jason 2 invents a box that can suspend a human being in superposition, and allow them to travel the multiverse via an infinite corridor, but only if they take a compound that shuts off a certain part of the brain that hasn’t evolved to comprehend what’s happening. Every decision a character makes in Dark Matter results in another copy of them somewhere in the multiverse; if you’re deciding between chicken and steak for dinner, but you choose steak, there’s an alternate reality where you choose chicken that could be entirely different from the life you know.

Dark Matter Season 2 is now in production.