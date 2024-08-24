The Big Picture Season 2 of Dark Matter will have to address the "Multiple Jasons" issue, creating new threats and challenges.

Ryan and Amanda will have intertwined storylines in the upcoming season, potentially leading to conflict.

The final sequence of Season 1 leaves open possibilities for the return and development of other co-stars in Season 2.

This piece will examine how Blake Crouch has set up a second season of the mindbending, time-space-defying sci-fi hit drama Dark Matter. To best understand all the breadcrumbs and hints, we will definitely want to look closely at everything that happened in the finale of Season 1 (specifically in the final 10 minutes), which is currently available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S. The critically lauded genre mash-up that details the bizarre events in the life of David Dessen (Joel Edgerton), his wife Daniela Dessen (Jennifer Connelly), and his son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) takes an unexpected twist at the end that left audiences dying for a second season. Thankfully, we now know that it is happening. Several questions involve the solid supporting cast, including Alice Braga, Jimmie Simpson, and Dayo Okeniyi. Where do they sit heading into Season 2, and what do Crouch and his creative group of writers have in store for them heading into a second batch of episodes?

In a Show With Infinite Possibilities, Setting Up Season 2 of 'Dark Matter' Wasn't Hard

Showrunner Blake Crouch and director Jakob Verbruggen use a terrific ending to the first season to set up some curious and compelling possibilities for Season 2 of Dark Matter. He plays it perfectly when the Dessen family returns to the warehouse with the time and space-bending black box in the final scene. There are dozens of alternate Jasons waiting for them as they try to escape the world that is overrun with Jasons, so there is a taut dramatic element at play. But when we learn they are there to see Jason, Daniela, and Charlie off, the tension slowly turns to the Dessens and where they will go.

After injecting themselves with the ampoules, Charlie is the first to set foot into a new universe unseen by the audience. As a beam of light illuminated them, they all make their way through the vault-like door. It sets up all kinds of scenarios moving forward, including what this new world will look like. Will it be a hospitable environment with inhabitants similar to the world they are leaving behind? The first several episodes will revolve around setting up a base world they will live in or move out of.

Season 2 of 'Dark Matter' Will Likely Address the "Multiple Jasons" Problem

It will be difficult not to address the world they have just left and the rampant Jason variation problem. The show started with a singular variation and slowly built to a population that threatened to cause complete chaos, endangering the original Jason's life as he fought off other-worldly versions of himself to protect Daniela and Charlie. By the time the show ended, the audience saw what appeared to be close to 100 Jasons begrudgingly allowing the family to leave.

So, it seems highly unlikely that the "Jason Variation" element of the show will just be wholly choked off just because they switched universes. Ideally, an iteration or two of creeper Jason will emerge in Season 2 and give way to a new threat that messing with quantum physics and the time-space continuum can create. This brings us to another very important piece set up in a quick scene between the show's two main supporting characters in the final sequence, Ryan (Simpson) and Jason's trusted friend and ally, Amanda (Braga).

Ryan Is Going to Share a Storyline With Amanda After Showing Up in Her Universe

The show's two strongest supporting players will certainly be involved in some way in Season 2. After seeing Ryan experimenting with his serum, he suddenly appears in the world where Amanda has created a new life where she seems content. It remains to be seen if Crouch and his team of writers will reveal how Ryan could perfectly navigate a previously random and punishing box that could only be bested through a grueling process of trial and error immediately or let the viewers sit and stew while the brilliant scientist sits on his secret.

It would make for a compelling plot device if Ryan were to keep his new and improved ampoules all to himself, but it could also be the seed from which a unique and different evil emerges. Ryan has proven he is all about the work and protecting his intellectual property. He would likely justify his actions under the name of patents and scientific advancement. Seeing Jimmi Simpson take his character and enter dark, mad scientist mode would be a welcome addition. Initially, he has to deal with the resourceful and highly intelligent Amanda, OG Jason's ride-or-die buddy.

The Final Sequence of 'Dark Matter' Season 1 Opens Up Spots For the Other Co-Stars

There are a handful of characters that Crouch deftly left the door open to for a return in Season 2. Leighton Vance (Okeniyi), Blair Caplan (Amanda Brugel), and Dawn Lawrence (Aina Brei'Yon) rounded out a great ensemble, and their characters get a quick update as they are all alive and well (kind of). They have all been through the wringer, but could potentially come back in the next batch of episodes.

We see Leighton emerge from the box, and he has a knowing grin on his face. He is dazzled by the possibilities and has plenty of ampoules in his case to head back in for more. Which version of Leighton will show up, though? The immoral scientist trying to chase down Jason or the bored billionaire who is a friend? Steady ally Blair also appears ready to move past her endless time-space jumping PTSD and perhaps be a bigger player next season. And, of course, Dawn, it won't be hard to discern who the original Dawn is because she won't have any fingers. It is probably a device that Crouch was using to have her appear again at some point as well. The possibilities are literally infinite, and Crouchand Verbruggen masterfully set up the entire cast for a brand-new thrill ride as we patiently await the sophomore season of Dark Matter.

Dark Matter is currently available to stream on AppleTV+ in the U.S.

