The Big Picture The sci-fi series Dark Matter, on Apple TV+, explores alternate realities and the concept of multiverses.

The series follows Jason Dessen, played by Joel Edgerton, who is kidnapped into a reality where his life took a different path.

Watch a new exclusive sneak peek from the series featuring Edgerton in that alternate reality below.

Apple TV+ has become the home of mature and intelligent sci-fi, and Dark Matter is the latest series to take on that mantle. The series premieres tomorrow on the streamer, and to mark that, Collider is happy to be working with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode. The limited series, spanning nine episodes, features a star-studded cast including Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley.

The series follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a Chicago-based college physics professor who once harbored the potential for a revolutionary research career. Instead, he chose a fulfilling family life with his wife and son. However, Dessen's normal life is dramatically disrupted one evening when he is kidnapped by a masked stranger. He wakes up in a different reality where his life has taken a stark turn: he is unmarried, has no children, and has reached professional heights he never achieved in his original life.

Our exclusive sneak peek features Edgerton's character confronted by a man in a mask who asks him if he's ever considered how different his life could have been. He tells Dessen that he could have had everything, and questions if he is truly happy with what he's got. It's a dark, tantalizing glimpse of the compelling narrative to come, and the scene is set for a journey of discovery.

What Is 'Dark Matter' Based On?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dark Matter, a novel by Blake Crouch, is a science fiction thriller that explores the themes of identity, alternate realities, and the paths not taken. The story follows Jason Dessen, a college physics professor who lives a quiet life with his wife and son in Chicago. One night, Jason is abducted and wakes up in a world where his life is dramatically different. In this alternate universe, he's not a teacher but a celebrated quantum physicist at the pinnacle of his career.

The novel explores the multiverse theory, suggesting that every decision creates a branching of reality into alternate paths. Jason, now trapped in a world where he never married his wife nor had a son, must navigate through a maze of increasingly dangerous parallel universes to try and return to his original world and the family he loves. The book is both a personal journey and a gripping adventure that questions the very nature of reality and, perhaps most tellingly, what it means to truly be happy.

Dark Matter premieres on Apple TV+ on May 8. You can watch our sneak peek above.

Watch on Apple TV+