The Big Picture Dark Matter is Apple TV+'s latest venture into the realm of sci-fi.

It stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly.

The series will debut on May 8, 2024.

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the trailer for Dark Matter, a science fiction thriller series adapted from Blake Crouch's critically acclaimed novel. The limited series, spanning nine episodes, features a star-studded cast including Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley. Scheduled for a global premiere on May 8, 2024, the show will launch its first two episodes on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly every Wednesday until June 26. The series is a significant addition to Apple TV+'s growing repertoire of science fiction productions, alongside other hits like For All Mankind, Silo and Foundation.

Dark Matter introduces us to Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a college physics professor in Chicago who once had the potential for a ground-breaking research career. Opting instead for a content family life with his wife and son, Dessen's ordinary existence is upended one night following an abduction by a masked stranger. He awakens to find himself in an alternate reality where his life has changed significantly: he's unmarried, childless, and has achieved professional success.

What Is 'Dark Matter' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This alternate reality is rooted in the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics, suggesting the existence of nearly infinite parallel worlds, each resulting from the various decisions we make. Dessen embarks on a quest to understand the physics of his new reality and seeks a way to return to his own universe and the family he loves. The series delves into themes of identity, choice, and the nature of reality, exploring the hypothesis that multiple versions of our universe exist, each containing different outcomes of our lives.

Blake Crouch, the novel's author, serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer, alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions, with Joel Edgerton also executive producing. Produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television, the series promises a blend of emotional depth and speculative science fiction, focusing on the philosophical implications of its premise as much as on its narrative drive. The series is poised to offer viewers a thought-provoking exploration of the paths not taken and the complexities of reality and identity. With its compelling cast and innovative storytelling, Dark Matter is set to be another superb addition to Apple TV+'s immense catalog of thought-provoking sci-fi programming.

Dark Matter will make its worldwide premiere on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024. The show will launch with its first two episodes, with subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday until June 26.

Dark Matter (2024) A man is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could've lived, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from a most terrifying foe: himself. Release Date May 8, 2024 Cast Joel Edgerton , Jennifer Connelly , Alice Braga , Jimmi Simpson , Oakes Fegley , Dayo Okeniyi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Blake Crouch Writers Blake Crouch Directors Jakob Verbruggen

Watch on Apple TV+