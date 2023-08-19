Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies are the most edgy, dark, or cynical. They mean films that are bleak and gritty, with no feel-good endings or uplifting messages. Some modern movies seem to fully embrace their dark side, exploring transgressive themes.

The Redditors came up with a ton of solid picks, leaning toward crime films and thrillers. These movies may not cheer you up but, in their own way, they're a dark, edgy, brutal "good" time.

10 'Titane' (2021)

The Palme d'Or-winning Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau, is a provocative film that blends body horror, psychological drama, and fantasy. It centers on Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a young woman with a metal plate in her head, who embarks on a twisted and violent journey of self-discovery. After a series of disturbing events, she assumes the identity of a missing boy and joins forces with a firefighter.

"Titane was such a fun watch," said user thispieisgross. "The entire movie made me so uncomfortable. I don’t know if it’s just the themes or if it’s the music or the color schemes but it was just super unsettling to me. [Five] Stars."

9 'Speak No Evil' (2022)

Speak No Evil is a psychological thriller about a Danish couple, Bjørn (Morten Burian) and Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch) who visit a Dutch family they met on vacation. However, their hosts start behaving strangely, becoming increasingly passive-aggressive. Bjørn and Louise try to stay polite, but the situation continues to escalate.

It's a misanthropic social satire, held together by great performances from the leads. "Speak No Evil made me more uncomfortable than any movie before. The best feel-bad movie I've seen," said Redditor 69ANIME69.

8 'Men' (2022)

"I'll recommend Alex Garland's twisted, insightful, allegorical Men," said user ZorroMeansFox. The film, the most recent project by the writer-director of Ex Machina and Annihilation, features Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who heads to an isolated village after her husband's death.

There, Harper is menaced by a host of strange men, all played by Rory Kinnear. While not Garland's best work, Men is certainly his most pessimistic — though this is exactly what certain fans will appreciate about it.

7 'Dragged Across Concrete' (2018)

Director S. Craig Zahler's filmography is chock-full of dark, gritty movies, but the grimmest of them all might be Dragged Across Concrete. It's a crime thriller about two police officers, Brett Ridgeman (Mel Gibson) and Anthony Lurasetti (Vince Vaughan), who are suspended after a video of their questionable tactics goes viral. Facing financial difficulties, they decide to delve into the criminal underworld to secure their futures.

It's essentially a nihilistic buddy cop movie: the whole thing is harsh, bitter, and unrelentingly bleak. Zahler has described it as a kind of modern-day update of Stanley Lubrick's The Killing and Sidney Lumet's Dog Day Afternoon. "Dragged Across Concrete was a pleasant surprise. I’m also partial to Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cellblock 99," said Redditor Assassin_by_Birth.

6 'Tyrannosaur' (2011)

Paddy Considine's remarkable directorial debut, Tyrannosaur, is a raw and emotionally charged drama that centers on a troubled man named Joseph (Peter Mullan). His life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a connection with Hannah (Olivia Colman), a Christian charity shop worker who is trapped in an abusive marriage.

As their friendship deepens, the film explores themes of redemption, empathy, and the possibility of transformation amidst the darkest circumstances. "The acting is so good," said user skdsn. Edgar Wright is also a big fan. "Eddie Marsan is terrifying in that movie," he has said.

5 'New Order' (2020)

New Order is a dystopian drama set in a near-future Mexico where a wealthy family's wedding is disrupted by a violent uprising. Societal divisions come to a head, resulting in widespread chaos and brutality.

The film serves up a frightening (and all too plausible) vision of a dysfunctional society that collapses into a military dictatorship. "This movie f---ed me up. A one-time watch for sure," said Redditor AdHistorical5703.

4 'The Lobster' (2015)

Directed by the ever-quirky Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster takes place in a future where single individuals are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or be transformed into an animal of their choice. In this environment, David (Colin Farrell) begins an illicit relationship with a woman (Rachel Weisz) living outside the bounds of society.

"For something even dark and weird, watch The Lobster," said user idle_chatter. " And if you like that, Dogtooth is another highlight in [Lanthimos's] filmography filled with 'strange' films." His upcoming project, Poor Things with Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, looks set to continue this trend.

3 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

No one does black comedy better than In Bruges director Martin McDonagh and his most recent movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, might be his most desolate work yet. During the Irish Civil War, Pádraic's (Colin Farrell) life is upended when his lifelong friend (Brendan Gleason) announces that their friendship is over.

From there, the movie continues to take unexpected (and frequently bloody) turns. "Martin McDonagh's films [are] often darkly comedic," said Redditor idle_chatter. "The Banshees of Inisherin fits the bill but In Bruges is my favorite of his."

2 'Nitram' (2021)

Nitram is a character study of the troubled young man (Caleb Landry Jones) who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern Australian history. The film looks at the months leading up to the shooting, with a focus on his friendship with a loner named Helen (Essie Davis).

It's worth seeing just for Jones's mesmerizing, committed performance. He's played several complex, fascinating characters over the last few years, but Nitram is far and away his best work. "Nitram is deeply bleak," said user mybadalternate. It's also powerful, relevant, and superbly acted; a must-watch.

1 'Wind River' (2017)

This thriller from Taylor Sheridan unfolds on a Native American reservation in Wyoming, where a wildlife officer (Jeremy Renner) and an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) team up to investigate the murder of a young woman. In the process, they must navigate both the harsh landscape and cultural tensions that threaten to boil over.

Although Sheridan directed the horror movie Vile back in 2011, he considers Wind Riverto be his true debut feature. It feels like the work of a veteran filmmaker, and the writing is arguably sharper than his scripts for Sicario and Hell or High Water. "I will always sing the praises of Wind River," said Redditor raccoonsonbicycles.

