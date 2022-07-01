Star Trek actress Rachel Nichols is set to star as the lead in the upcoming drama-thriller Dark Night of the Soul, reports Deadline. The production is expected to begin this fall in upstate New York. No other casting details have been provided at this time.

After a horrible car crash, the film follows a ground-breaking scientist as she gets stuck in her car. Now isolated and alone, the doctor must learn to survive for if (or when) help comes. She must survive, not only for herself but for the whole world, as she is the only one who has the key to a cure for a pandemic reaping havoc on the world.

Nichols began her career as a model while attending university in the late 90s. She made her acting debut in the 2000 film Autumn in New York and appeared briefly in the fourth season of Sex and the City. She went on to have her first prominent acting role in Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd in 2003. She achieved household status in 2005 for her performance as Rachel Gibson in the Alias series, as well as her part in the remake of the classic horror film The Amityville Horror. This would lead her to her first-ever starring role, in the horror-thriller P2, where she plays a business worker who must hide after she finds herself trapped in a car park with her stalker. Her most recent performance was as a Gestapo officer in The Man in the High Castle.

RELATED: Katy O'Brian to Star Opposite Kristen Stewart in A24 Thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding'

SJ Creazzo will serve as writer and director of the feature, with production company Dreamality Entertainment backing the project. It was also reported that Glass House will handle sales. Most of the funding for the project will come from private funders.

Creazzo’s upcoming thriller adds to an ongoing impressive media slate by the filmmaker. His previous work as a writer, producer, editor, and director garnered him two awards, including winning the Best Film Accolade Competition Award for Skipping Stones, and Best Thriller Feature Atlantic City Cinefest Award for The Ascent. His work has also received award nominations from organizations like New York International Independent Film & Video Festival, and Long Island International Film Expo, to name a few. Creazzo has already proven he can create an intriguing thriller production in the past, it will be interesting to see if Dark Night of the Soul will be the next big award-winner among his media lineup.

Dreamality Entertainment has worked with Creazzo in the past on Skipping Stones, The Ascent, and My Little Demon, but the company is also known for working with Nichols in the production Climbing Life, which was announced this year.

Nichols' career spans genres and proves that she can take on this thrilling story. Her talent will be awesome to see in this new suspenseful film from another equally great creative.