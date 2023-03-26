Selina Kyle is one of the most beloved characters within the DC canon, and she’s received many cinematic iterations that showcase different aspects of the enigmatic qualities of Catwoman. Whether she’s an antagonist, a femme fatale, or a love interest, it’s almost guaranteed that Selina will cause some chaos in the life of the Dark Knight. While Lee Meriwether’s performance in 1966’s Batman: The Movie was hugely impactful in its time, it was Michelle Pfeiffer’s transformative work in Tim Burton’s 1992 masterpiece Batman Returns that offered the most complete, challenging, and heartbreaking examination of the character. It put pressure on all future iterations of Catwoman, but in The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway was given an opportunity to show an aspect of Selina’s life that we’d never seen before: a positive female friendship.

Who Does Juno Temple Play in 'The Dark Knight Rises'?

In The Dark Knight Rises, Selina is tasked with stealing Bruce Wayne’s (Christian Bale) fingerprints so that his business rival John Daggett (Ben Mendelsohn) can gain access to his accounts. This drags Selina into the central conflict when Daggett is overtaken by Bane (Tom Hardy), putting pressure on her to betray Wayne to the League of Shadows. However, Wayne learns to empathize with Selina when he realizes she’s also caring for her best friend and fellow hustler Jen (Juno Temple). Jen aids Selina in her pickpocketing schemes, and it’s clear that their relationship is more than for convenience. While not explicitly stated as such, it’s fairly obvious that the two are romantically involved.

Hathaway’s performance as Selina tends to be overshadowed by factors beyond her control; Nolan has never been given much praise for the writing of his female characters, and The Dark Knight Rises remains a divisive entry in the Batman movie canon. Additionally, Hathaway’s Oscar win the same year for Les Miserables and the puzzling backlash against her masked how truly brilliant she was in the role. Showing a positive female bond within a nearly three-hour epic may have seemed like an odd choice on Nolan’s part, but it ended up giving Catwoman the most meaningful relationship she’s had on the big screen. Catwoman is often tied exclusively to Batman, but Temple’s compelling performance as Jen gave her a new partner to work alongside.

What Happens to Selina and Jen in 'The Dark Knight Rises'?

Among other things, The Dark Knight Rises analyzes economic disenfranchisement as Bane takes over the city. It’s evident that in the absence of Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), there hasn’t been a strong push for legal reform as Gotham City becomes more industrialized. This gives Selina a reason to bond with Jen, as they are both disadvantaged and seek financial support. However, Temple inserts a comic playfulness that shows that like Selina, she’s not afraid to use her unique set of skills to get around the law and deceive people. While she’s only slightly more naive than Selina, it’s implied that Jen needs someone to watch over her based on the people she’s involved with.

This gives Selina the chance to share her knowledge with Jen, who she looks at as a protégé of sorts. Nolan thankfully doesn’t shoehorn this in as an attempt to set up Jen as another costumed character; she’s simply a petty thief, and Gotham feels more grounded as a result. We see how Selina is able to involve Jen in her schemes without putting her in direct danger; she goes out of her way to give Jen one of Bruce’s fingerprints in order to protect her from the business tycoon Phillip Stryver (Burn Gorman), and later has her leave the restaurant before engaging with Daggett’s men. There’s a naivety to Temple’s performance that indicates her growing stature in the criminal underbelly.

Selina Has to Keep Jen in the Dark

However, none of this implies that Selina has somehow softened up as a result of her dynamic with Jen. When one of Jen’s pickpocketing schemes to steal a man’s wallet goes awry, it’s Selina who has to come in and beat the hostile man up (and even steal his watch). She’s shrewd with Jen, suggesting that risks like this are what would get her killed. While it’s perhaps a bit stern, Selina is coming into the position knowing the threats that are coming with Bane’s plan. This spurs Jen to be even more careful, as she confronts Bruce before he tries to speak with Selina. Sadly, Selina is forced to admit that in this instance, there are things that Jen can’t know.

It’s a subtle moment, but Selina does feel a bit of guilt simply being associated with Wayne; the upper-class tycoons like Wayne are who they’ve been railing against for years, and Jen still clings to the idea that they will have revenge. Selina has been so overwhelmed by her responsibilities that she occasionally forgets that Jen doesn’t realize that there’s an inherent hyperbole to their schemes. Once Gotham City is actually turned into an Escape From New York-style lawless environment, Jen ponders why Selina isn’t happier. Isn’t this what they wanted all along?

We Need to See More Female Friendships in Comic Book Movies

While this sort of subtle storyline may not seem like it had any impact, it was an important step forward in showing Catwoman engaging with other women on screen. Previous incarnations both in the comics and on the screen tended to objectify her, and Halle Berry’s embarrassing Catwoman solo movie didn’t do the character any favors. Thankfully, we’ve seen more positive examples of a dynamic Catwoman moving forward. Zoe Kravitz has similar female friendships in The Batman, and animated programming like Catwoman: Hunted, Harley Quinn, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold showed Selina’s more open sexuality and gave her female characters to interact with.

The Dark Knight Rises is deserving of a rewatch, as an ambitious superhero film that is content with concluding a storyline and not setting up countless spinoff projects feels like a breath of fresh air considering everything that transpired in the DC Universe in the decade since its release. Those that give Nolan’s final comic book movie another shot might be surprised to see that the director known for his “dead wife” cliches made it a point to incorporate a positive female friendship between Selina and Jen. The moments between Hathaway and Temple may have been more critical than anyone realized.