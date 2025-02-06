Possession films, like many other horror subgenres, are filled with the usual tropes that can make the plot, and the characters in it, overly predictable. You can blame this on The Exorcist. William Friedkin's 1973 film was so groundbreaking that it transformed horror and pop culture. Fifty-plus years later, if you see a possession film, it's going to remind you of what came before it. This is both a pro and a con for Dark Nuns, a new South Korean film that hits American theaters on February 7. Directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae, Dark Nuns is a spinoff of 2015's The Priests. Luckily, you don't need to have seen that film (I haven't), to understand this one.

Dark Nuns has the same beats as similar exorcism movies, with a possessed child, and two religious characters trying to save them from the demon who has hold of their soul. However, this time we're not following two male priests, but two nuns. Dark Nuns has its flaws, but it's the performances of Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been that save the movie from being like so many others, even when its flaws hold it back from greatness.

What Is 'Dark Nuns' About?