The Big Picture Blaine Morris and Daniell Harris star in the trailer for Dark Obsession, a psychological thriller about a pregnant woman uncovering her husband's betrayal.

The trailer hints at a twisted plot with cuts to Anne's pregnant stomach, a suitcase, blood, and intense confrontations.

Dark Obsession debuts on Sky in the UK on August 28.

Blaine Morris (Skins) and Daniell Harris (Halloween 2007) are drumming up tension in the official trailer for George Henry Horton’s latest feature-length project, Dark Obsession. Also boasting names including Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Adriana Barraza (Blue Beetle), the film follows the upturned life of Morris’s Anne, a pregnant woman struggling with the abrupt departure of her husband. In a new trailer, exclusive to Collider, Anne faces the horrors of solitude while uncovering the hidden truth about her spouse’s betrayal.

Our exclusive look at Dark Obsession kicks off with Anne approaching the home of a neighbor (Harris), sharing the news that her husband left. Though the trailer does little to shed light on the film’s plot, continuous cuts to Anne’s pregnant stomach as well as a suitcase give an uneasy feeling that not all is as it seems. Also featured heavily in the teaser is Anne’s love for painting — something she leans on during this isolating time in her life. More harsh cuts to droplets of blood, life-or-death altercations, and Anne trudging into the woods with a shovel and suitcase in tow point to twists and turns throughout this psychological thriller.

The trailer primarily focuses on Morris’s protagonist in up-close shots, only showing off side characters a handful of times with Harris’s seemingly helpful neighbor taking up most of that side spotlight. Although the film features performances by Suvari and Barraza, neither one gets heavy screen time in the first-look. While fans of MTV’s gritty teen series, Skins will remember Morris from her role as Betty Nardone, it certainly wouldn’t have hurt to toss in more of Suvari and Barraza. Known best for her BAFTA-nominated role in 1999’s American Beauty, Suvari has formed a dedicated following through her roles in titles including Spun and Factory Girl as well as her critically-acclaimed role on Six Feet Under. Likewise, the Oscar-nominated Barraza has a slew of notable performances under her belt, celebrating a decades-long career with projects including Babel, Drag Me to Hell, Cake, and, most recently, Blue Beetle.

When and How Can I Watch Dark Obsession?

Those living in the UK who are interested in seeing Horton’s latest project can plan to catch it on Sky in just a few days as it makes its debut on August 28, 2023. As of right now, those of us across the pond in the United States haven’t been issued a release date. However, seeing as how Dark Obsession has all the marks of a twisted dark thriller, with the spooky season just around the corner, there’s a good chance that it will be making its way out in time for Halloween.

You can check out the exclusive trailer below.