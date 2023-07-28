The Big Picture Dark Rivers is a German thriller series coming to Topic in August, centered around a police officer in witness protection facing exposure.

The new clip from the show highlights the intense stakes and the complicated position of the lead character, Frederike.

The cast of Dark Rivers includes Timo Fakhravar, Daniel Flieger, and Michael Ostrowski, and the show promises to challenge the moral compass of its characters.

Throughout the year, Topic has remained committed to bringing top-tier European TV series to American audiences. This August will bring German thriller series Dark Rivers to the streamer. The show centers around a police officer who goes into the witness protection program but suddenly finds herself at risk of getting exposed. Collider is excited to exclusively share a new clip from the upcoming show, which premieres on August 17.

The new clip showcases that the stakes in Dark Rivers can stack up pretty fast and high. The clip perfectly illustrates the complicated position that lead character Frederike (Monika Bujinski) is in: She witnesses a man fiercely shoplifting at a supermarket and her police instincts clearly kick in. However, she has to fight the urge to call him out because her new identity is something else entirely, and she can’t draw attention to herself.

Danger Seems Real and Immediate in Dark Rivers

The scene gets more intense as the crime escalates and Frederike’s safety gets in danger. She decides to blow her cover, but it’s pretty safe to say the somewhat small incident will have are great ramifications throughout the first and subsequent episodes. It’s horrible for Frederike, of course, but it makes for great television.

Image via Topic

Dark Winds looks and feels like a great addition to the Topic slate, which has already brought us sensational titles like Hjerson, Christian, The Spectacular and Temple. The platform has a carefully curated catalog that tends to focus on stories in which the moral compass of characters gets constantly challenged.

The cast of Dark Rivers also features Timo Fakhravar (Ghost Island, A Thin Line), Daniel Flieger (The Old Fox, Tatort) and Michael Ostrowski (Look Who’s Back).

Topic premieres Dark Rivers on August 17. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: