On September 25th, Netflix will present the long-awaited docuseries Mr. McMahon. Similar to the canceled biopic, it seeks to unravel the complicated legacy, to say the least, of the ex-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Good luck. It is difficult to say from the trailer, including the presence of McMahon and other company ambassadors, how hard-hitting this series will be in unpacking the many controversies throughout his career and how it impacted the professional wrestling industry. Though early reviews look promising in that regard, the trailer certainly raised a few eyebrows concerning the corporate polish it might be afflicted with.

Many of McMahon's greatest scandals are not only on public record but are a part of the WWE itself. It will be a surprise if the documentary produces something we haven't seen before, especially since the internet wrestling community has a wealth of video essays online tackling the same subject. That is to say, if you do want some scathing expose about the deepest depths of the wrestling business, you needn't look far. Even on streaming, there is one docuseries about the insane, blood-soaked, multifaceted history of professional wrestling that this writer is happy to recommend.

Created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisner and distributed by Vice Studios, Dark Side of the Ring is a wrestling docuseries produced for the last five years, with its fifth season airing in May of this year. Hosted by veterans like Dutch Mantel, Chris Jericho, and Mick Foley, the series covers scandals, mysteries, and tragedies from wrestling's storied history. The stories are recounted by many of the biggest names as well, from noted journalists and industry insiders to the people who were there, like the wrestlers and bookers. Sprinkled throughout these talking heads is a blend of archival footage and reenactments, with faceless characters and heavy stylistic lighting. Every episode, aside from more monumental two-parters, tells a different story with a vast array of subjects from all over the world and across many decades. This documentary style became rather successful for Vice, with the spin-off series Dark Side of the 90s, Dark Side of the 2000s, and Dark Side of Comedy being produced soon after.

'Dark Side of the Ring's Greatest Strength Is Its Versatility

The best part of Dark Side of the Ring's wealth of episodes and stories to tell is that there truly is something for everyone. The wrestling business is a blend of big personalities spanning different eras and cultures, and in their efforts to produce great stories in the ring, there are better ones outside of it. The title of the series may indicate that every episode is going to be a dreary affair, lambasting the industry for its many sins. It certainly and justifiably does that, but it isn't every single episode. There's a diversity in the show where everyone can find one or two episodes that will interest them, regardless of their interest in wrestling.

There are multiple true-crime stories and tales of murders that remain unsolved, such as the episodes on Bruiser Brody and Gorgeous Gino. If you want bizarre insider scoops on the production of wrestling shows that went off the rails, there's "The Brawl for All" and "Rob Black's XPW." If you want a recount of some of the most important moments in wrestling history, they have episodes about "The Steroid Trials," "The Montreal Screwjob," and "Black Saturday." These are moments that heavily contributed to what wrestling is today. If you just want to feel really sad, there are deep meditations on some of wrestling's greatest tragedies, with the most crushing being "The Last of the Von Erichs," the story A24's The Iron Claw adapted to great success.

Dark Side of the Ring is best known for its deep coverage of the worst moments, the deaths of the Benoit family, of Owen Hart, or the sins of those once considered legends, like The Fabulous Moolah and Jimmy Snuka. In that sense, there are still many stories yet to be told, hopefully in later seasons. However, the most fascinating parts of the series, at least to this writer, are its intimate profiles of wrestlers past and present.

'Dark Side of the Ring' Shows What Real Passion Is

From world-renowned superstars to those on the extreme fringes of wrestling, a majority of the episodes cover the lives and careers of professional wrestlers. This is done from either their perspective or the perspective of their loved ones if they're no longer with us. While these stories contain heavy subjects like mental illness, substance abuse, and crime, there is something heartening about these stories, or at the very least deeply intriguing. Even if you don't like the subjects, you come to understand them.

You come to understand why people like New Jack and Nic Gage put their bodies and lives at risk in violent, extreme matches. You meet the families and friends of professional wrestlers and hear about who they are outside the ring and how they touched their lives. Wrestling is a high-risk business. Even if the matches are predetermined, the pain can be very real, and sometimes the money isn't worth it. Dark Side of the Ring, despite its at times deeply upsetting subject, does answer the question: Why do people get into this business?

There's a reason that Darren Aronofsky made both The Wrestler and Black Swan; the two are so closely linked, as are the industries they portray. Both explore the idea of obsessively pursuing something while running away from something else, putting your body and relationships at risk to ascend to greatness. Each wrestler is in an industry where everyone is chasing that same thing: the belt, the glory, the championship. That kind of community can create the closest friendships and the most heated grudges, and you can see those emotions play out not just in the stories themselves but through those being interviewed about them. The wrestling business is a place of deep and lifelong passion, and that is why people keep watching despite its dark sides.

Dark Side of the Ring is available to stream on Vice TV in the U.S.

Watch on Vice TV