When Stephen King calls The Dark Tower series his magnum opus, one doesn't argue with one of the most prolific authors of all time. And when the best voice in televised horror discloses his next possible project, one listens with bated breath. Last week Mike Flanagan announced his hopes to adapt The Dark Tower into a streaming series after acquiring the book rights directly from King himself. Dubbing it his "Holy Grail" of projects, Flanagan's plans follow on the heels of several failed attempts to translate the horror maestro's literary behemoth to the screen. But between Flanagan's luminous track record and King granting his personal blessing, there's reason to hope this rendition might break the cycle of disappointment.

Spanning eight novels and over four thousand pages, give or take, King's multiverse epic was inspired after he read poet Robert Browning's "Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came," in which a titular Roland searches for the mythical and ominous (you guessed it) Dark Tower. Still a college student at the time (1970), King published the initial kernels of his idea as five short stories before revising them into 1982's The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger. King also drew heavily from Arthurian Legend, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and 1960s spaghetti western cinema like The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly across the next seven installments. Throw in some apocalyptic science fiction and this made Tower a delightfully challenging genre smorgasbord and a creative departure from King's typical horror tone.

So What Is The Dark Tower About, Anyway?

As such, to quickly summarize The Dark Tower is trickier than rubbing your stomach and patting your head at the same time. In essence: Roland Deschain is the last of the Gunslingers, a peacekeeping armada not unlike Camelot's Knights of the Round Table; a deliberate choice on King's part since Roland is a descendent of his universe's version of King Arthur and boasts a quest heady enough for any legend. Roland fervently seeks the legendary Dark Tower as well as his slippery nemesis, the Man in Black, also known as Walter O'Dim and/or Randall Flagg – yes, that same supernatural dictator from King's The Stand. You see, much like the physical Dark Tower is a linchpin holding together an untold number of parallel universes, the Tower series serves as the nexus holding all of King's works. For example, Father Callahan of Salem's Lot crosses over into Roland's world in book five, The Wolves of the Calla, and King himself appears in small but significant cameos. (Instead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, think the Stephen King Literary Universe.)

During his dual hunt, Roland encounters Jake Chambers, Eddie and Susannah Dean, and Oy, an intelligent dog-like creature. The group of five are entwined by destiny (a "ka-tet") and refuse to abandon Roland despite the man's zealous, lone-wolf nature. As such, the series' main themes involve redemption, the intricacies of fate, and Roland learning to love his ka-tet versus considering them expendable collateral damage. The main plot concluded with 2004's The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower, which won the 2005 British Fantasy Award despite its controversial fan reception.

Prior to 2007, King turned down all offers to adapt Tower to the screen, even ones from lauded The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile director Frank Darabont. "This is my life's work since the time I was 22 years old," he explained during a panel at that February's New York Comic Con. "It's very important to me. Usually, with the other [books], I don't give much of a shit." When Lost co-creators J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof approached him, however, King trusted their enthusiasm and handed over the rights for nineteen dollars (an important numerical figure in the books). Yet the writers' passion betrayed them and the project folded within two years after Lindelof found himself unable to "take creative license" with King's words. In 2010 Ron Howard jumped into the fray with plans for a movie trilogy and television show starring Javier Bardem, but Universal Studios was worried about the budget and Howard's plans crumbled like a, ahem, tower of cards even faster than the Abrams-Lindelof production.

The 2017 Film Was A Faulty Tower

Image via Columbia Pictures

The first and only Tower attempt to successfully break free of development hell hit theaters seven years later. Columbia Pictures' The Dark Tower was helmed by Danish director Nikolaj Arcel, who'd garnered excellent press for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in 2009 and 2012's historical romance A Royal Affair. Although the script lifts ideas from several Tower novels and marketed itself as both an adaptation and a sequel to the final book, a combination of befuddling lore changes, characterization inaccuracies, and a far-too-short runtime resulted in, well...the word "ghastly" is a compliment. From King's perspective, he defended those involved with the film's production but attributes its failures to the more marketable (in theory) PG-13 rating.

As such, it's no surprise the film didn't break even financially, was almost universally panned by fans and critics, and the TV series tie-in became a separate reboot. A tragedy for devoted fans, to be sure, but the inspired casting rubbed extra salt in the wound. Idris Elba embodied Roland as impeccably as possible given the script's limitations, and a performer of Matthew McConaughey's caliber could've been a coup if his Flagg's persona even sightly resembled his literary counterpart.

Tower next jumped into the hands of Glen Mazzara, showrunner for The Walking Dead, and Amazon, the same streaming service responsible for The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power, two written epics of similar scope to King's saga. Mazzara had intricately laid plans for each season and even cast his leading men, but Prime Video passed on the series in 2020. In an interesting twist, despite Mike Flanagan recently shifting from his Netflix partnership to Prime Video, he intends to pitch his Tower script to several different studios rather than default to Prime Video.

Will Flanagan And King Be A Successful Team Once Again?

Image via Netflix

Distributors aside, how might Flanagan's style mesh with King's most auspicious work? The former's strongest trait is his deft hand with emotion-based horror: the kind that isn't powered by a traditional gore and jump scares framework, but horror born of the mind, body, and spirit. That focus made Flanagan the perfect harbinger to translate the stripped-down soul of Shirley Jackson's Hill House book inside a radically different plot structure, as well as the more textually accurate Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game films. For as much as King traumatized millions with his grotesquely creative imagery, human-focused horror is his modus operadi whether it's Carrie, It, or 11/22/62. Although The Dark Tower books encompass an array of genres, Mike Flanagan's proven time and time again what he prioritizes as a storyteller: character. And with some of the richest characters in King's history, that is the core "beam" his Tower adaptation needs. All things serve the beam, after all.