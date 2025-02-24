Just when you thought that Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of The Dark Tower couldn’t get any better, the man, the myth, the legend himself — Stephen King — has entered the chat. Not only will King be working alongside Flanagan on the series, but he’s going to have a hand in penning it, giving us further hope that the story will finally get the proper on-screen telling that it deserves. While fielding questions at a roundtable interview to boost the promotion of Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey, King told those at the IGN Fan Fest 2025 that he was already working on the script, but that he still wanted to keep things mysterious, sharing,

"All I can say is it's happening. I am writing stuff now and I think that's all I want to say because the next thing you know, I'll stir up a bunch of stuff I don't necessarily want to stir up yet. I'm in process right now, and to say too much feels like a jinx."

If ever there were two pals who loved horror so much that they made it their careers and then enjoyed working together with a mutual respect for the genre, it would be Flanagan and King. The Dark Tower series will be the former’s fourth time adapting one of the legendary author’s beloved titles for the screen, switching from feature-length to series form. In the past, Flanagan has delightfully terrified audiences through cinematic makeovers of Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, with his third King-based film, The Life of Chuck, set for a release later this spring. Each of his previous works by the author (and his non-King content as well) has performed incredibly well, building a solid fan base who have fully put all their trust in Flanagan to deliver another winner through The Dark Tower.