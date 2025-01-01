The 2002 J-horror Dark Water has infamously been associated with the case of Elisa Lam, owing to its eerie similarities to the details of Lam's disappearance, despite being made years earlier. Knowing about this creepy real life connection undoubtedly makes any re-watches of this horror even more unsettling, but it isn't the only reason you should watch the film.

Its unintended links to reality have overshadowed how genuinely terrifying the piece is in itself. Dark Water has a non-flashy, atmospheric approach to horror that proves less is more, especially following director Hideo Nakata's previous project, Ringu. Turning the everyday necessity of water into something more malevolent is the most spine-chilling part of Nakata's feature, enhanced by the creepy atmosphere, Hitomi Kuroki’s dread-laden, yet panicked performance and the timeless play on every parent's fears.

'Dark Water' Is a Simplistic Yet Timeless Horror Story

Dark Water's premise is fairly straightforward: a divorced mother, Yoshimi (Kuroki) moves into a run-down apartment near a kindergarten with her daughter, Ikuko (Rio Kanno), where things go awry. Yoshimi is already in the middle of a messy divorce, where her relentless ex-husband is trying to take custody of their daughter, immediately setting up a stressful environment. Between this and neglectful building management who slack on fixing a damp patch in the corner of her apartment's ceiling, Yoshimi has her hands full and is at her wits' end. Undercurrents of dismal tension run through each narrative beat, but the love Yoshimi clearly has for her daughter is the only bright spot.

The building itself has a dark, moody feel, crafting a constant gloom that pairs disturbingly with the previous tension. Kuroki herself is a paragon of this combination, as she allows the continued strain to precipitate in the form of slumped shoulders and exhausted eyes. But this is balanced with her duty towards Ikuko, though she is rapidly torn between being a good mother and buckling under the pressure of the strange occurrences in the house. Dark Water uses simple recurring motifs to construct the emerging haunting, including the titular element found in leaks and puddles, a mysterious red backpack that always reappears when thrown away, and fleeting glimpses of a little girl running around.

Nakata has specifically mastered the timeless image of a little girl standing at the end of a dimly lit hallway. Considering his previous two Ringu projects, he does have an affinity with the mythos of black-haired young girls emerging from watery places, intent on wreaking terror. It is a talent that doesn't fail him in Dark Water, relying mostly on those three aforementioned elements to construct a cohesive mystery and eeriness that wraps its dripping talons around our hearts.

Water Is Turned Into a Constant Source of Terror

Where Nakata really flaunts his technique in Dark Water is how he takes something we don't think twice about — water — and makes it terrifying simply by darkening it. Even when the water is somewhat normal colored, it's the ever-present nature of the leaks, buckets and growing puddles that slowly grates on our nerves. There's something markedly unnerving about turning a corner and seeing evidence of its presence everywhere, as if we are entrapped in its inescapable lair. Dark Water's chilly, cool hues lend to that slick, wet feeling, making us shiver at the thought of the water being a sentient entity, or at least an extension of one.

Continuous dripping echoes and the collating pools of water all hint at a lurking danger that feels impossible to conceptualize, which lends to the themes of the film. Dark Water is an effective and precise look into the concepts of a child's fear of abandonment and a parent's desire to protect their own. These are intangible and instinctive ideas that have poignantly real manifestations, like children acting out or parents being over-protective, mimicking the haunting atmosphere. As such, these ideas creepily parallel the way water is portrayed in the film -- primal, simple and foundational concepts that are wrought with tension and torment, turning into physical peril. Simplicity takes the reins in Nakata’s Dark Water, turning an item we rarely think twice about into something inescapable.

