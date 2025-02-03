Walter Salles is a filmmaker who doesn't come around that often — literally. Part of the euphoric response to his comeback with I'm Still Here goes beyond its shattering poignancy or timely subject matter, but the fact that it had been 12 years since he last made a feature film. It's good to know his touch has only gotten more refined with age, though it needs to be said he has always had a splendid handle on elevating material past its generic origins. This is how he made one of the few good English-language remakes of a Japanese horror hit with Dark Water, a film that packs more heart than its incredibly soggy exterior would lead you to believe.

What is 'Dark Water' About?

Dahlia (Jennifer Connelly) is on the rebound after a bad divorce from her ex-husband, Kyle (Dougray Scott), and looking for a new place to live with her daughter, Cecilia (Ariel Gade). Needing a place on the cheaper side, she finds an apartment on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and it's somewhat of a fixer-upper. It's not the worst apartment, although it does look like the kind of space the Narrator from Fight Club would have an existential crisis in. It doesn't help that it needs a new paint job, it has windows fit for a sanitarium, not to mention all that black water dripping from the corner of the ceiling constantly.

The troubles don't stop there, as she must single-handedly deal with her daughter's increasing attachment to an "imaginary friend," a shady superintendent (Pete Postlethwaite), who is annoyed at having to fix the leakage, and a manager (John C. Reilly), who seems completely oblivious to how bad the living situation is, eager to sweep any problems under the rug. If any of this is starting to sound like a haunted house film, that's because it essentially is — one that gets by on the strength of Salles' instinct for atmosphere and attention to human behavior.

'Dark Water' Succeeds More For Its Atmosphere Than Its Scares

When Dark Water was first released in theaters, critics largely shrugged it off, accusing it of being stale and predictable in its construction as a "horror" film. That's not an unfair criticism, as ironically, the film is at its weakest when trying to be overtly "scary." Most of its attempts at jump scares are fairly limp or feel thrown in and poorly built up. For instance, the building seems to be entirely devoid of inhabitants besides Dahlia and Cecilia, until some teenage hooligans show up for one scene where they mildly harass Dahlia in a laundromat and are never mentioned again. The film feels like it's stuck between the hushed paranoia of Rosemary's Baby and the hectic tomfoolery of Poltergeist, generally faring better when it stretches things out with the creeping paranoia.

The spooks that the film does manage derive more from how much Salles personalizes the apartment complex, as it feels fully lived in and bursting with the potential for something spooky around every corner. With the constant sound of hard rain and leakage dripping, plus the cramped hallways and sallow lighting, it could make for an ideal Silent Hill environment, had the walls and furniture been even more decrepit and destitute. But it's really the people in the building that make the film so effective, not just where they're stuck.

The Queasy Human Relationships Make 'Dark Water' Work