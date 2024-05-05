The Big Picture Todd Haynes crafts a powerful and timely true-crime thriller about environmental danger due to corporate greed in Dark Waters.

The film showcases an inventive psychological thriller with a focus on the personal stakes faced by the protagonist.

Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway deliver excellent performances, elevating the film beyond a standard "issues" movie.

Todd Haynes is an acclaimed figure within the arthouse film community for his powerful romantic and sociological dramedies. Between the intimate romance of his period drama Carol to the scandalous melodrama of his dark comedy May December, Haynes has succeeded in crafting highly personal character studies that feel like slices of life. Haynes is without a doubt one of the most important filmmakers of his generation, but he’s not necessarily someone who is associated with genre thrillers. However, Haynes showed a completely different side of his filmmaking abilities with the psychological thriller Dark Waters.

Drawing from a recent story of environmental danger, Haynes crafted a powerful and timely thriller that speaks to the horrors of corporate greed. The specificity in crafting period pieces that he perfected within his romantic dramas ended up giving him the experience needed to make an eerie parallel to recent events. Dark Waters is a film about a lurking danger that has been covered up by the powers that be. While it is by no means an easy film to watch, Dark Waters is a powerful true crime thriller with excellent performances by Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.

What Is ‘Dark Waters’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Set in 1998, Dark Waters examines the revelation of the DuPont scandal, which revealed that one of the nation’s most powerful chemical manufacturing corporations was responsible for polluting the environment. Rather than beginning with the crisis’ origins, the film is told from the perspective of the corporate defense lawyer Robert Bilott (Ruffalo), whose expertise is in business malpractice and legal minutiae. While he knows very little about criminal law and would not normally take on a case involving environmental damage, Bilott agrees to look into a series of unexplained animal deaths in Parkersburg, West Virginia at the behest of farmer Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp). A series of investigations leads him to discover that the chemicals being dumped in the area are unregulated by the EPA, which would point to a larger conspiracy linked to a corporation capable of covering up its crimes.

While the evidence that Bilott uncovers is horrifying, Haynes treats the dissemination of information like a procedural thriller. It becomes compelling based on how new information changes Bilott’s mind. Initially, he disregards the complaints that the locals have, believing their animosity to be nothing but a half-hearted way of justifying their misfortune. However, the steady revelation of evidence leads Bilott to slowly become more invested in the case. It becomes evident that the generations of pollution committed by DuPont go beyond corporate indifference, as there appears to be a malicious intention behind their targeting of rural communities. Haynes does a great job of showing why the farmers of Parkersburg are particularly vulnerable to these issues. Without an avenger like Bilott on their side, the community would not have the resources to raise awareness about what is happening.

‘Dark Waters’ Is an Inventive Psychological Thriller

Image via Focus Features

Much of Dark Waters takes place in boardrooms and corporate offices as Bilott conducts research and analyzes years of testimonies, video evidence, and contracts. While this level of specificity on the legal front could have made for a dull narrative, Haynes incorporates an aspect of psychological dread based on Bilott’s race against time. As he begins to understand that the pollution has a devastating impact on the human body, Bilott realizes that the lives of the people he has been representing hang in the balance. This shifts the stakes of the film from economic to personal, with Bilott transforming into a more selfless character based on the years he has spent dedicated to the case. It’s implied that by fighting on their behalf, Bilott has been accepted by the community of Parkersburg.

As inspiring as Bilott’s journey is, Dark Waters is both infuriating and timely in its deconstruction of DuPont’s practices. Haynes brilliantly shows how antiquated legal policies have led DuPont to shift the blame for the pollution to different parties, leading to an endless chase to find the real culprit. Revelations about the extent of the cover-up made by Bilott inspire powerful moments of righteous anger. On a narrative level, this works in making Ruffalo’s excellent performance even more compelling. Additionally, it may inspire viewers to take a deeper look at the real case that the film is based on.

Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway Elevate ‘Dark Waters'

Close

In one of his most underrated performances, Ruffalo combines the professionalism and passion that make Bilott a compelling character. While he does not initially characterize Bilott as haughty or arrogant, he suggests that the character is rather indifferent about the clients he represents, as they really only serve to benefit him economically. However, Ruffalo does a great job of showing how draining the case is for Bilott on a personal level. He’s been taught to be obsessive about discovering evidence, which becomes unhealthy when he applies it to all aspects of his life. The dignity and earnestness that Ruffalo brings to the role is the perfect tribute to a real-life hero.

While it’s not a hugely substantial role, Hathaway gives an impactful performance that transcends the typical “wife” part. Bilott’s wife Sarah is not only critical in reminding the viewer of their humble origins, but essential in caring for him when he puts himself in physical danger. As the case reaches its inflection point, Bilott collapses from overworking himself, forcing Sarah to come to his aid. Hathaway’s heartbroken explanation of her husband’s efforts in a hospital room is among the film’s most heartbreaking moments.

A real story as critical as the DuPont scandal deserves attention, but Dark Waters is more than a standard “issues” movie. It’s a fully fleshed-out psychological thriller that speaks to the horrors of powers being unmonitored. Thanks to the prestigious direction by Haynes and emotionally authentic performances, Dark Waters is a powerful indictment of corruption that highlights a critical ongoing subject.

Dark Waters is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix