Part neo-Western, part psychological thriller, AMC's Dark Winds, set on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico in the 1970s, has captivated audiences this summer with its stunning vistas and tense, compact episodes. The show features standout performances from Zahn McClarnon, as tribal police chief Joe Leaphorn; Kiowa Gordon, as Jim Chee, a morally conflicted FBI agent embedded with the department; and Jessica Matten, as Bernadette Manuelito, Leaphorn's loyal employee and the lone female police officer on the reservation. Matten's character, a tough-as-nails Navajo woman, is an especially welcome antidote to the male-driven crime narratives that have historically dominated television. The marked scarcity of portrayals of Native women in mainstream television –– whether positive or negative –– makes Matten's performance all the more groundbreaking.

Bernadette Manuelito emerges from the series as a compellingly prickly and complex young woman, firm in her resolve to discover who killed Anna Atcitty, a young Navajo teenager; and immediately suspicious of cocky young upstart Jim Chee, to whom she eventually reveals her softer side. Manuelito's seemingly hard shell reflects the many challenges faced by women on the reservation, including unwanted advances from white men, longstanding patterns of domestic abuse, and frequent underestimation by their male peers. But Manuelito has escaped such a fate and is far from defeated by these trying circumstances. The character thus handily subverts dated television tropes about career-driven female protagonists –– particularly those of color –– being rendered powerless in predominantly white and male spaces. Moreover, Manuelito is able to find a degree of professional success on the reservation, instead of rejecting her Native background to move up in the world, as her male counterpart, Chee, nearly ends up doing.

Her appreciation for the traditions passed down by tribal elders and her own profound familiarity with Navajo customs prove to be an asset in her job, particularly when she develops well-founded suspicions regarding Ada Growing Thunder (Amelia Rico), a local woman with unique spiritual abilities and potentially criminal affiliations. Manuelito's final and devastating encounter with Growing Thunder is a powerful reminder of her own stellar police instincts and willingness to confront her deepest fears.

Image via AMC

RELATED: How 'Dark Winds' Allows Native Women to Step Into the Spotlight

She also shares her boss Joe Leaphorn's thirst for justice, even as swaggering and corrupt FBI supervisor Whitover (Noah Emmerich) repeatedly attempts to thwart their investigation into the armored car heist and the murder of Anna Atcitty. It's this moral compass that makes her an appealing character, as she demands equal respect from her male colleagues and is determined to hold both locals and outsiders accountable for their complicity in Atcitty's death. She's also rightfully angered by Chee's failure to disclose his status as an FBI agent, particularly after they've quietly revealed their feelings for each other. Her desire for honesty, and contempt for the FBI's underhanded dealings on the reservation, eventually call Chee to his better self. Similarly, her frustration with Leaphorn for hiding Chee's connections to the federal government stems from her need for transparency, rather than the subterfuge orchestrated by Chee's white colleagues. In the end, it's Manuelito's fearlessness, and dogged pursuit of the truth, that enables the satisfying (albeit complex) ending to Season 1 of Dark Winds.

Actress Jessica Matten, who is of Red River Metis-Cree descent, has been vocal about the unique challenges faced by Native women both within and outside the entertainment industry, and about her desire to pursue further mainstream acting opportunities that are true to her culture. With Bernadette Manuelito far and away the unsung hero of Dark Winds, seeing Matten's characterization develop in Season 2 will be a joy. Her performance as the stoic and driven policewoman is surely just one of the fascinating roles viewers will soon see Matten playing.