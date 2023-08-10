The Big Picture Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee's investigation in Dark Winds Season 2 intensifies as they come closer to an elusive suspect.

The sheriff's department assembles a task force to track down and capture a ruthless killer who terrifies everyone.

The vast Southwest desert hinders the detectives' efforts, forcing them to pray for a miracle or hope the killer succumbs to the harsh environment.

As Dark Winds gets to the halfway point of Season 2, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), and Jim Chee’s (Kiowa Gordon) investigation starts inching closer to the suspect that they still don’t know much about. In order to tease what’s coming our way, AMC and AMC+ shared with Collider an exclusive clip from the next episode, which reveals the desperation of the sheriff’s department to take every measure in order to find the blonde man that shows no mercy to whoever crosses his path.

The scene features the whole sheriff’s department pulling together a task force that will do its very best to cover as much ground as possible in order to find and capture the blonde killer who’s giving the audience chills. Leaphorn is about to come across a vital clue, but meanwhile Chee is doing what he can in order to identify the killer on his own.

Another thing that the new clip makes it clear is that, just like in Season 1, the sheer size of the Southwest desert is itself a major antagonist for the detectives, since it provides plenty of opportunity for escape and there’s only so much ground that the understaffed Navajo police can cover at one time. The situation is so daunting that, as one police officer states, they also need to pray for a miracle and hope that the killer on the loose just dies in the harsh desert environment.

Image via AMC

Dark Winds Is Adapted By Great Hollywood Storytellers

Dark Winds is based on a long-running novel series written by author Tony Hillerman. Developed for television by industry heavyweights Robert Redford (Avengers: Endgame) and George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones), the series fast-forwards to the era in which lead detectives Leaphorn and Chee work together – a partnership that only starts in book 7. The series is also a pioneer in Indigenous representation: The vast majority of the main cast is populated by Indigenous talent.

Aside from McClarnon and Gordon, the cast of Dark Winds also features Jessica Matten (Frontier), Deanna Allison (Accused), Elva Guerra (Reservation Dogs) and Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot).

AMC and AMC+ debut the new episode of Dark Winds this Sunday, August 13. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: