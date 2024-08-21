The Big Picture Dark Winds is a gritty crime thriller set in the 1970s Navajo Nation, featuring unique supernatural elements and authentic indigenous representation.

The show has received unanimous critical acclaim, scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for its well-crafted stories and standout performances.

Fans can look forward to Season 3, set to premiere in 2025, continuing the investigations of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee in New Mexico.

When a show is so good that critics unanimously agree on its quality, then it deserves to be seen by as many people as possible. Thankfully, this is exactly the case for Dark Winds, the AMC and AMC+ original show that recently arrived on Netflix, enhancing its accessibility. The arrival of Dark Winds on Netflix is perfect for fans of True Detective, as the investigative crime thriller — which is currently filming Season 3 — brings the same gritty energy to the world of procedural TV.

Dark Winds is a genius of a show that features a unique setting for a crime thriller - the 1970s in the Navajo Nation, which spans the sprawling Arizona desert. The story centers on a native detective, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), and his newcomer deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) who is also an undercover FBI agent. As the sleuthing duo team up to crack down on diverse criminal entities terrorizing their town, they are brought to confront even darker forces as mysterious and supernatural elements are thrown into the mix. The show goes heavy on tension but doesn't lack depth either, with well-crafted stories and twists that keep audiences guessing.

Dark Winds stays true to the period it depicts, as evidenced by its inclusion of the tribal Diné bizaad tongue and a handful of indigenous talents. Its commitment to authenticity is one aspect that has won over critics with the show scoring a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, a rarity even in a time when there is no shortage of good shows. McClarnon delivers a standout performance, as Collider's Chase Hutchinson highlighted in his review, writing:

McClarnon delicately captures the turmoil that is at the heart of this dynamic as he works to try to right wrongs when it just may not be possible to do so. He still clings to his role as the arm of the law even as the world around him is lawless, a result of the historic genocide and ongoing exploitation that lingers over the otherwise beautiful landscape that surrounds him. He is a band-aid solution over an open wound, forever fighting a losing battle.

How Early Can Dark Winds Season 3 Premiere?

Close

The good thing about catching up with a good show that is still running is that you have more to look forward to. Dark Winds is currently in production for Season 3 in New Mexico. The upcoming Season will pick up 6 months after the events that closed out Season 2.

The crime-solving duo will return, this time to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two boys, with the only evidence to work with being an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained trail. Season 3 will also follow Bernadette as she attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025, though no official release date has been set.

The Netflix success of Dark Winds is yet another testament to the ever-growing appetite for crime shows, and it's satisfying to see Dark Winds get a much-deserved popularity.

Dark Winds Release Date June 12, 2022 Cast Zahn McClarnon , Jessica Matten , Kiowa Gordon , Deanna Allison , Elva Guerra , Rainn Wilson

WATCH ON NETFLIX