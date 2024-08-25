The Big Picture Season 2 of Dark Winds follows Leaphorn & Chee tackling a killer case intertwined with a cult conspiracy.

Leaphorn avenges his son's murder, confronting a criminal mastermind, and Chee embraces Navajo justice.

Bernadette considers a Border Patrol job and shares a moment with Chee, setting the stage for Season 3 suspense.

If you loved the first season of AMC's hit neo-Western mystery thriller, Dark Winds, then you'll no doubt love Season 2. Following the climactic events of Season 1, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) are at it again, once again tackling different cases that intersect unexpectedly. With Dark Winds now available on Netflix, there's no time like the present to get caught up before the eventual release of the officially announced third season. Like the first season, the equally as thrilling Season 2 is likewise based on one of Tony Hillerman's early Leaphorn & Chee novels, People of Darkness, which combines serial killers, spiritualist cults, and an oil-centric conspiracy for a shocking new adventure.

Dark Winds Release Date June 12, 2022 Cast Zahn McClarnon , Jessica Matten , Kiowa Gordon , Deanna Allison , Elva Guerra , Rainn Wilson Seasons 2 Main Genre Drama

'Dark Winds' Season 2 Tackles a Killer New Case

When Dark Winds kicked off its second season, it did so with a serious bang. As the episode starts, a flashback of sorts shows Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) takes on a hailstorm of fire from newcomer Colton Wolf (Nicholas Logan), who is onto whatever game they're playing. In his attempts to kill the Navajoland law enforcement officers, Wolf makes a run for it, only for Leaphorn to go on after him. It turns out, Wolf is a killer who recently assassinated a member of a local Navajo-inspired cult run by B.J. Vines (John Diehl) called the "People of Darkness," with explosives being his signature move. If that sounds ominous to you, then just wait.

As the season progresses, Jim Chee — who did not take Leaphorn up on his offer, but is instead working as a private investigator — digs into the cult on his own at the behest of his latest client, Rosemary Vines (Jeri Ryan), who is searching for a certain box that belongs to her husband. Once again, Leaphorn and Chee find themselves trying to solve two different cases that are really one-and-the-same, with Leaphorn sticking to the law while on the trail of Wolf, who had recently bombed a hospital, and Chee trying to work somewhat outside of it. Eventually, the pair catch up with Wolf and the box, and discover that the assassin was burning the contents of Vines's missing items, including the belt buckle of Leaphorn's deceased son.

Leaphorn Discovers the Truth Behind His Son's Murder in 'Dark Winds' Season 2

Image via AMC

The first season of Dark Winds noted that Leaphorn was still grieving the loss of his son. While he came to terms with his son's death, his supposed murder was never solved. Ruled as an accidental explosion, Leaphorn always knew better, and the assassination at the hospital at the beginning of Season 2 proved his suspicions. It turns out, Wolf was the one behind the explosion (revealed after Leaphorn discovers it's the same type of bomb) on the orders of B.J. Vines, who hoped that the explosion at the drilling site would allow him to buy it off the previous owners for cheap. Not caring about the six lives lost, Vines used Wolf as a proxy in his schemes so that nothing could be legally tied to him. Understandably, this enrages Leaphorn and prompts him into swift action.

Throughout Season 2, Leaphorn struggles viscerally with the supposed differences between "white justice" and "Indian justice." Upon consulting his estranged father Henry (Joseph Runningfox), as well as Sheriff Gordo (reuniting McClarnon with his old Longmire co-star A Martinez), Leaphorn begins to accept the notion that maybe the law doesn't always get it right. Deciding to take matters into his own hands after Vines wiggles out of his arrest on bail, Leaphorn confronts the dual cult leader/criminal mastermind himself. Subtly acknowledging his involvement in his son's death, Vines — who shot the equally merciless Wolf in the back to cover his tracks — is unrepentant of his actions, and so Leaphorn kidnaps him.

This is when Dark Winds gets especially intense. After an already pulse-pounding season, Leaphorn drives Vines out into the middle of nowhere and leaves him in the desert to die. As he drives Vines to the spot where he's planning on leaving him, Leaphorn recounts the story of the Long Walk of the Navajo, in which the United States forced the Navajo people to walk from one end of the New Mexico Territory to the other, causing the death of thousands along the way. (The Leaphorn & Chee novels The Shape Shifter by Tony Hillerman and Cave of Bones by Anne Hillerman likewise note this historical tragedy.) Just like that, Leaphorn avenges his son's murder, and is able to finally make peace with his death. Afterward, the Navajo Lieutenant melts down his son's old belt buckle and turns it into a metallic feather, offering it to his surrogate daughter, Bernadette, as a parting gift.

Chee Investigates the People of Darkness in 'Dark Winds' Season 2

Image via AMC

Throughout the second season, Chee is largely seen investigating the aforementioned cult that B.J. Vines has started, hoping to co-opt Navajo spirituality for other wealthy elites like himself. Though Chee doesn't start Season 2 believing in the spiritual or supernatural forces at work in the world, he slowly begins to change his mind over the course of these six episodes, better resembling the more "traditional" and spiritual character that Tony Hillerman wrote in his original Leaphorn & Chee novels. His entanglements with Rosemary Vines end up getting him a job with B.J. as well, who wants to pay him to dig up dirt on his wife. Caught in the middle, it makes the second season a bit uncomfortable for the former FBI agent.

But it turns out, Vines was only trying to throw Chee off his trail and away from his investigation into the People of Darkness. When the private eye does finally confront the man about it, the cultist pays him "for nothing" and sends him off on his way. Frankly, Chee doesn't have much to do in Season 2's climactic finale (there's no shootout this time around), but his discovery of Rosemary's affair ultimately leads to Vines' arrest. See, Rosemary's beau, Tomas Charley (Robert I. Mesa), was the one who stole Vines's box, the same one that Chee was hired to find, and took pictures of some of the contents inside before Wolf could destroy them. Alongside Bernadette and Leaphorn, Chee uncovers the secret behind all of Vines's actions, including blowing up the mine: uranium. It turns out, the billionaire had discovered that the Drumco mines contained uranium deposits, and he wanted to be the one to own them.

Chee's investigation is ultimately invaluable to bringing Vines down, and while Leaphorn ultimately takes matters into his own hands, he does his job as an investigator masterfully. It's no wonder then that, after all this time, he finally decides to take Leaphorn up on his offer. Inducted back into the Navajo Tribal Police, this time entirely independent of federal involvement, Chee rediscovers his identity as a Navajo, and returns Bernadette's medicine bag in favor of the one he now carries on his person. It's a small shift, going from non-believer to semi-believer, but he's well on his way to seeing things from Bernadette's point of view. That's, of course, not the only thing these two see...

Bernadette Takes on a New Job with Border Patrol in 'Dark Winds' Season 2

Image via AMC

Speaking of Bernadette, the character really takes on a life of her own in the second season as Bernie struggles with her dutiful outlook on law enforcement and her potential future elsewhere. Season 2 offers Bernadette the chance to get out of the Navajo Nation, and while she's never really been interested in leaving her people behind before, the events of B.J. Vines' supposed escape have left her rattled (like how she and Chee hid the events of last season from Leaphorn, so too has he hidden his "Long Walk" conversation with Vines from everyone else, including Bernie). Believing that the law means nothing anymore, Bernadette decides to take a job she was offered earlier this season with the U.S. Border Patrol, which means leaving everyone she loves behind.

This is especially true of Jim Chee, who shares a passionate kiss with Bernie in their final moments together in the Season 2 finale, "Hózhó náhásdlįį," which translates to "beauty is restored." It's an apt title for the season finale, and especially for Bernadette's arc here as she is gifted the metal feather that, back when it was a belt buckle, once belonged to Leaphorn's son. That, mixed with her and Chee seemingly giving their relationship a real shot (right before she leaves, of course), is all we could have asked for. How Bernadette will factor into the next season is still unclear, but we have no doubt that she'll be back. Dark Winds wouldn't be the same without her, and Chee seems to be keeping her seat at the Tribal Police Department warm until she decides to come back home.

'Dark Winds' Second Season Ends With a Season 3 Tease

Close

There are a few other notable moments in the Season 2 finale that tease a bit more about what is to come. For starters, after telling a reporter all season that she shouldn't be the one to tell the story of Native American women being sterilized by the U.S. government, Emma Leaphorn (Deanna Allison) finally gives the go-ahead for the piece to go to print. In the end, she decides that it matters more that people know what happened than who wrote it, though the reporter is clear from the get-go that this is Emma and her people's story. Alongside this plotline, young Sally Growing Thunder (Elva Guerra) has given birth to her little baby boy, who both Leaphorn and Emma have grown attached to as they help her raise him. But although Sally appreciates all of their help and support, she takes off in the season's final moments, only leaving a note behind.

How will Bernadette make it back to the Navajo Rez in Season 3? Are Sally and her baby gone for good, or will they return? What will happen as a result of the reporter's article? And will anyone find out what Leaphorn did to Vines? Season 2 doesn't answer these questions, but it leaves us with them as we anxiously await the next batch of episodes from this AMC triumph. Here's hoping the upcoming Season 3 arrives sooner rather than later.

Dark Winds is available for streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix