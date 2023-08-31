The Big Picture Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the season two finale of AMC's Dark Winds, an investigative series lead by Zahn McClarnon.

In the clip, McClarnon's Leaphorn faces challenges as he investigates a bomb site with a broken arm, aided by Joseph Runningfox's Henry.

The season finale is intense, with Leaphorn and Chee racing to catch Colton Wolf before he escapes again.

If you consider that Season 2 is usually the make-it-or-break-it run of a TV series, it’s easy to tell that Dark Winds has made it. The new batch of episodes managed to score a whopping 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, which suggests that, at the very least, the AMC show managed to keep its quality consistent with Season 1. Of course, there’s still one episode left to go, and Collider is excited to exclusively tease the season finale with a thrilling clip from the episode.

For Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), it’s a relief that the story is close to the end: With a broken arm and paying a visit to a bomb site that hits too close to home, the detective needs to once again brave through the desert and set up a perimeter in order to find clues, even though he isn't sure what they look like. He’s helped by Henry (Joseph Runningfox), who gives him a pretty tough task for the day.

Even though a season finale of an investigative series would be the point where the detectives would be closing in on the killer, Dark Winds is pretty cruel to Leaphorn and Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Both investigators will be racing against the clock after Colton Wolf (Nicholas Logan) managed to escape one more time – and, once again, leaving a trail of violence in his wake.

Image via AMC

Will There Be a Season 3 of Dark Winds?

Of course, it might be a little early to tell if Dark Winds is getting a Season 3 renewal, even though there is no shortage of source material: The show is inspired by a long-running novel series that was started by author Tony Hillerman and is continued by the author’s daughter Anne Hillerman. In an interview with Variety earlier this month, series director Chris Eyre revealed that the author actively participates in the production along with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. The director also talked about the possible future of the series:

“In the case of the books, that’s a group effort to decide which books we’re going to follow and how to follow them. And then John is the one who really makes the final decision as the showrunner on how to do that. We started with 'Listening Woman' and 'People of Darkness.' Hopefully we’ll get a third season, there’s enough source material. I think Tony wrote 18 books. And his daughter, Anne Hillerman, is continuing the series, and she has about five books, I think. So there’s 23 novels to cull from.”

You can stream the last episode from Season 2 of Dark Winds tonight on AMC+ or check it out when it airs on AMC this Sunday, September 3. Check out the exclusive clip below: