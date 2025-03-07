Ahead of its Season 3 premiere on March 9, Zahn McClarnon's neo-noir Western drama Dark Winds has already been renewed for Season 4 by AMC, serving as a testament to the belief of the creators in the story and the world they have built. Created by Graham Roland, executive produced by George R.R. Martin, and based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, AMC's Dark Winds takes forward major storylines that were teased in Season 1. Everyone has moved past the events of the Season 1 finale, but McClarnon's Joe Leaphorn finds himself on a grueling personal journey after discovering new facts about the death of his son Joe Jr. in an oil well explosion. Adapted from Hillerman's 1980 novel People of Darkness, Season 2 of Dark Winds finds Leaphorn once again crossing paths with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who has started working as a private investigator.

'Dark Winds' Season 2 Throws New Challenges at Leaphorn and Chee