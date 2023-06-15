After a successful first season that saw the show renewed for a second season, AMC's noir western series, Dark Winds is back. Season 1 premiered to glowing reviews, earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season is set to premiere on July 30 and ahead of that release, the dark, psychological crime series has dropped an all new trailer, and it teases a deep-seated, bloody vendetta.

The trailer begins with the tribal police officer, Joe Leaphorn portrayed by Zahn McClarnon (Longmire) offering an ominous warning about how the physical and the perceived supernatural worlds interact. In this case, the taking of a life and that soul being bound continually to you. In vengeance perhaps? Very rapidly though, deaths begin to occur within the Navajo nation where the story takes place, and Leaphorn is bent on unraveling the mystery. However, the deeper he begins to investigate, the more sinister it becomes as it becomes clear that whoever is after him has a personal vendetta against him. One that might sweep innocents around Leaphorn along the way.

Dark Winds is set in the 1970s in a remote town in the Navajo Nation and is based on the late Tony Hillerman's '70s-set detective novels, Leaphorn & Chee. McClarnon's Leaphorn who is the tribal police lieutenant of Kayenta town in Navajo County, is joined in solving a string of unrelated crimes alongside Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga: New Moon) as Jim Chee, an undercover FBI agent, and Leaphorn’s newest deputy. The crimes that the duo have the disturbing ability of moving from the realms of the natural into the surreal, testing the pair's own convictions and beliefs. Ahead of the second season, viewers can get caught up on the captivating series on AMC+. Episode 101 is also available to watch for free on the AMC+ YouTube channel.

Image via AMC

The Minds Behind the Dark Winds

The noir thriller is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), with John Wirth serving as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo. Joining the aforementioned cast members for the new season include Jeri Ryan who plays Rosemary Vines, and Nicholas Logan who plays Colton Wolf. The rest of the cast include returning cast members like Jessica Matten who returns as Bernadette Manuelito, an extremely sharp Navajo tribal police sergeant, who works closely with Leaphorn. Deanna Allison stars as Emma, Leaphorn’s wife and a nurse, Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan/Dan DeMarco among others. The second season of the show consists of six episodes.

Season 2 of Dark Winds returns to AMC on Sunday, July 30 while available to stream early on AMC+ on Thursday, July 27. Watch the trailer below: